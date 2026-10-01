Meet the Child Abuser Sanctuary Fairfax County Released

When the worst sanctuary county in Virginia has a choice between helping federal immigration officers and releasing a child abuser back into the community, it chooses the latter option.

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Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano (D) is infamous for releasing the most dangerous illegal alien criminals back into communities just to spite the Department of Homeland Security. The Department of Justice even investigated him this year, but it doesn’t seem to have halted the usual garbage policies in the county. DHS has finally caught up with a pedophile whom they could already have had in custody if Fairfax authorities hadn’t released him back onto the streets despite an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer.

DEGENERATE DETAINED. On September 15, @ICEgov arrested Oscar Evaristo Nunez, an illegal alien from Honduras, who had previously been charged for filming an undressed minor and TWO counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old. Nunez, despite having been arrested for child sex crimes last year, was RELEASED by sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County. Once again, ICE did the job that these callous sanctuary politicians won’t do: enforce the law and protect Americans. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 30, 2026

Unfortunately, since Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) took charge in Virginia, it has become even more difficult for ICE to capture illegal aliens. Spanberger, like the Fairfax authorities, believes in protecting illegal alien criminals.

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Fox News reported, “Oscar Nunez was first arrested in Fairfax County outside the nation's capital last year… Two days after his arrest, ICE lodged a detainer with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, but DHS says that detainer was not honored.” In spite of that, federal authorities have managed to track down Nunez. But for all Fairfax County authorities knew, they were ensuring that Nunez would be able to victimize multiple more children.

“The case is renewing debate over cooperation between Fairfax County and federal Immigration authorities,” the Fox reporter noted. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin angrily stated, “Another criminal illegal alien has been taken off the streets by the brave men and women of ICE with no help from sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County.”

A spokeswoman for Fairfax County claimed to Fox, “ICE detainers are handled by the sheriff. This case was pending, it was actually set for a plea hearing today.” This is a pathetic defense because the county authorities deliberately released Nunez before the plea hearing, thus making sure the plea hearing was meaningless.

As I mentioned above, this is hardly the first such case of releasing an illegal alien with an ICE detainer in Fairfax County. Descano last year dropped murder charges against illegal alien Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez, releasing him just before he murdered a man in Reston. Descano also dropped dozens of charges, including rape, against Abdul Jalloh, who subsequently murdered Stephanie Minter.

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