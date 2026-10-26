Woke Judge Gives Bond to the Illegal Alien Who Beheaded the Quantico Statue

It's time for the Trump administration in the Marine Corps to exert some pressure. A woke Virginia judge has reportedly already approved bond for the illegal alien who beheaded one of the Marines in a statue commemorating the flag raising on Iwo Jima outside Quantico Marine Base.

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WJLA reporter Nick Minock reported Monday, “Prince William County Circuit Court Chief Judge Petula Metzler granted bond at $2,500 for Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano.” So much for him staying in jail until he receives his sentence or his deportation flight.

The reason Metzler did this is almost certainly to protect Soriano from deportation, as Minock added, “It was revealed in court this morning that ICE lodged a detainer against the illegal immigrant accused of beheading and damaging the Iwo Jima statue.”

To be honest, Metzler might have made a serious mistake if the goal was to protect Soriano from the consequences of his actions. If I know anything about Marines in general and the people who live around Quantico in particular, it is that they have very strong pride in their heritage and monuments, and they don’t take kindly to foreigners who disrespect them. I wouldn’t exactly be shocked if some of the local Marines have pondered taking justice into their own hands. “Devil Dogs” are not exactly known for their tolerance of anti-American criminals.

Related: '60 Minutes' Features Wife and Kids of Illegal Alien Who Said He’s ‘Gay’ to Avoid Deportation

Soriano has been in the United States most of his life without ever obtaining citizenship thanks to an Obama-era program for migrant minors. But not all those years — and probably all the taxpayer-funded goodies — in America inspired gratitude in Soriano or any sense of pride in the achievements of American troops who made his life here possible.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin previously explained, “Per federal sources, Soriano illegally crossed into the U.S. in December 1999. He was granted DACA by the Obama administration in 2014 and had it extended for years, most recently by the Biden admin in 2024, but he lost his DACA status in August of this year when it wasn’t renewed by the Trump administration.”

NEW: Multiple federal sources confirm to @FoxNews that the suspect arrested for using a sledgehammer to behead a WW2 Iwo Jima monument in Quantico, VA on Tuesday is a Mexican illegal alien & former DACA recipient whose legal status expired this year. Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano has now been charged with felony destruction of property and trespass with intent to damage property. Per federal sources, Soriano illegally crossed into the U.S. in December 1999. He was granted DACA by the Obama administration in 2014 and had it extended for years, most recently by the Biden admin in 2024, but he lost his DACA status in August of this year when it wasn’t renewed by the Trump administration. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2026

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There is some debate about jurisdiction over the statue, which was sitting on county land but connected with the Marine base. Hopefully, federal authorities can find some way of arresting Soriano and taking charge of his case.