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Spencer Pratt: Socialism Is a Bad Group Project With an Armed Enforcer

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 03, 2026 8:25 PM
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Spencer Pratt: Socialism Is a Bad Group Project With an Armed Enforcer
Catherine Salgado

Have you ever been on a school group project where most of the group was useless or actively undermining the grade? Now imagine that at a societal level, with the teacher as an armed enforcer able to shoot you, and you have Marxism, Spencer Pratt warns.

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Pratt was reacting to the below clip, in which Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D-N.Y.) told Theo Von that socialism means the government has an obligation to give every person whatever he happens to think he needs for a dignified life. There are many problems with this definition, even aside from the fact that it is pure fantasy. People‘s ideas of a dignified life are highly subjective; the government has no money of its own and must therefore take other people‘s money until the other people run out of cash; and the government will almost always do everything in the least efficient and most expensive way. Mamdani really means that for him, socialism is the ability of politicians to steal whatever they want of other people‘s property in order to pay off their cronies while impoverishing everyone else.

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Pratt had a far more vivid and accurate description of socialism.

Read Also: Burmawi: 'Islamism Is Simply Islam Practiced in Freedom'

“Socialism is the high school group project,” he posited. “You do all the work, as your teammates wank off. Because you are responsible, you pull all-nighters to get it done, then they all get the same grade as you. Now multiply that by a billion and the teacher has a gun. That's socialism.”

The Trump administration has been trying to emphasize the cost of socialist policies ahead of the midterm election this year. Different departments focus on different areas, such as home ownership or healthcare. 

Related: Scott Turner Gives the Data on How Socialism Kills American Homebuying Dream

Below is the more general post from the White House.

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As the late, great Margaret Thatcher observed, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other peoples' money.” In fact, under Mamdani, rent has already reached record highs. That is why every Communist country, such as Vietnam (which is where the picture on this article came from) or China, enriches only the top elites and impoverishes everyone else. As a matter of fact, Islam tends to do that as well, which is why the Muslim Mamdani likes socialism so much.

Socialism doesn’t mean a dignified life for everyone. It means a luxurious life for a handful of losers and a life lived in fear and misery for everyone else.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | 2026 ELECTIONS | MARXISM | SOCIALISM | WHITE HOUSE | ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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