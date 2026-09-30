Thieves of Kindness

It is as old as the governments of humanity that those who govern decide who gets to do a project and gets paid for public works – that’s as old as the engineers hired to cobble together the Appian Way of Rome. It is a famous tale of Abraham Lincoln that on arriving in Washington, he was besieged by so many petitioners for government contracts that he had to remark that there were "too many pigs for the tits."

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In the mid-twentieth century, FDR discovered a way to give government contracts that locked in constituents to one political party by issuing contracts to firms whose employees were unionized. The money went out to the contractors on the stipulation that they were unionized; then the union members voted Democrat, and union dues went a circuitous route back into Democratic Party coffers to fund election campaigns. During the Great Depression, the amount of government projects nationwide exploded, so did union membership, and so did Democrat Party power. No one minded, because it was for public works and a lot of people were out of work, so there was great public benefit in many places that needed it.

In the 1960’s, there was a meeting of LBJ’s advisors; among them was Michael Harrington, author of The Twilight of Capitalism, who advised LBJ that there was another constituency in America that could be locked into the Democrat Party, just as the labor unions had been – the poor. When it was remarked that there were not that many poor in the wealthiest nation in human history, Robert Lampman advised that the “definition” of what constituted poverty could be widened outward to mean more than merely being low on money…So began the formulation of the “Great Society” package of legislation which launched a redistribution of wealth in this country on an industrial scale. That legislation has cost U.S. taxpayers $25 trillion to date, while the poverty rate remained at 13% through the years, until the present Trump administration brought that number down just this year to 10.2%.

The American taxpayer did not mind being subjected to the largest redistribution of wealth in human history because it might help those who were less well off; they did not mind because of the great kindness the American population possesses: something also unprecedented in human history.

The dependent population in America has been growing ever since LBJ’s Great Society passed in the mid 1960’s. Today, there are 80 U.S. welfare programs which deal with the redistribution of $1 trillion of wealth every year to 60,000,000 recipients, paid for by U.S. taxpayers – that is a massive amount of kindness. And there are many businesses, such as NGO’s, that, like pigs on tits, feed on that generosity and repay the Democrat Party annually, like so many tributaries.

But there is more feeding on this massive transfer of wealth, and it is by thieves feeding on our societal kindness. The following are some examples:

In Minnesota, a House Oversight Committee has found that $300 million has been stolen from child nutrition funds and as much as $9 billion stolen from Medicaid funds.

In New York, one theft scheme involving 15 defendants resulted in $10.6 billion stolen through Medicare and Medicaid funding.

In Arizona, $2.6 billion was stolen through Medicaid from money supposed to be helping addicted Native Americans.

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In California, one man was convicted of stealing $270 million from Medicaid.

In the southeastern states, $350 million in fraud was found to have been committed through the SNAP and housing benefits.

This feeding on our kindness by thieves is nationwide.

Since January of 2025, the Trump administration has found $96.4 billion in fraud related to the Health and Human Services Department (Medicare and Medicaid); $20 billion related to the Labor Department (unemployment payments); $335 million of fraud related to the SNAP program (food stamps); and $2.4 billion related to the housing department. And JD Vance just found there were 750,000 fraudulent enrollees in Obamacare, amounting to $2.2 billion in more fraud. All of this has been found when the battle against this systematic plundering of the American Taxpayer has just begun…

The problem with industrial-scale redistribution of wealth is it invariably comes with industrial-scale waste and industrial-scale fraud. This whole disaster screams of the need for the 50 states to take care of their own poor populations, and for an end to this industrial-scale socialism.

And yet, there is something worse that has been stolen. In our nation, the most generous in human history, the poor are literally taught in our schools that our generosity is actually a kind of oppression; that those who earned the wealth actually stole it; and that those who work almost half the year, every year, just to pay taxes, should be forced by a socialist government to pay more.

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The Democratic Socialists of America have actually stolen the word kind from the kindest.

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