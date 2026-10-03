Scott Turner Gives the Data on How Socialism Kills American Homebuying Dream

The Trump administration is making a concerted effort right now to provide data so that American voters can quantify the financial impact of socialist policies ahead of the midterm election. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner in particular illustrated how socialism makes it impossible for most people to be homeowners.

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For centuries, being a property owner has been an integral part of the American dream. Even before there was an independent United States of America, immigrants were coming to this continent to escape the stratified class system and stagnation of upward nobility in European monarchies. Immigrants still come from around the world hoping to have their own homes someday. But socialism, like every other utopian system and every other ideology that leads to oligarchical tyranny, kills that dream of homeownership. Redistribution of property sounds wonderful to poor people, until they realize all that means is top government officials own everything.

Below is Turner's post showing how universal rent control, government control of the economy, excessive regulation, and other socialist policies wreck the dream of homeownership — or even affordable rent.

The American Dream dies under Socialism. 🏚️ Homebuyers pay more 👷‍♂️ Workers make less 💀 Safety decreases America will never become a socialist country. https://t.co/MFJJ1EHmiU https://t.co/DSOmW58EJ0 — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) October 2, 2026

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If you want to see a real-life example of these disasters right here in America, look at New York under Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D). His rent control, tax on second properties, and excessive government meddling have already caused real estate sales to drop and rent to reach record highs. Government housing is a health menace, and Mamdani is trying to come up with an excuse to seize property from landlords whom he claims are cruel and incompetent — unlike him, of course.

Meanwhile, Turner is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to streamline environmental reviews and cut down on duplicate paperwork.

Tearing down burdensome regulation is key to addressing housing affordability — from our cities to our rural communities. This week, with @SecRollins, we took yet another step to streamline processes and slash red tape stalling new home construction. — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) October 2, 2026

Turner previously estimated that about a fourth of the cost for a home in America now is "pure red tape." Instead of helping the housing affordability crisis, federal and state governments are fueling it. That's what Commies such as Mamdani don't want voters to know. So by cutting red tape, Turner hopes to lower homebuying costs. It's the opposite of what Democrats do.

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The image on the top of this article is one that I took of a settlement along the Mekong River in Vietnam, which is, of course, still under Communist tyranny. The poverty, trash, and decaying buildings I saw everywhere in Vietnam were an eloquent testimony to the disaster that socialism is for homeowners or renters.

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