Tyranny Comes Disguised As Virtue: Mamdani's Rent Freeze Is Pure Pinko Cowplop

Despite the warm smile and sharp suits, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a big, ole, toilet-dwelling communist who just got one step closer to turning New York City into Moscow on the Hudson.

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FACT-O-RAMA! Communism is the ideology of lazy, jealous, underachieving malcontented losers.

New York City's Rent Guidelines Board voted to freeze rents on the city's roughly one million rent-controlled and rent-stabilized apartments.

FACT-O-RAMA! Rent-controlled and rent-stabilized apartments are protected from market value rises in rent. In return, the people who own these apartments enjoy various tax breaks. Rent-controlled apartments came to be after WWII when returning soldiers needed to find affordable homes.

I lived in a rent-stabilized apartment on East 28th St. in Manhattan for about seven years. The building was an old tenement building with two "toilet rooms" in the hall on every floor. At some point, the owner of the building knocked down a wall and included one of the toilet rooms in my apartment. The shower was in the kitchen.

The electric power came through something called "zip wire," which runs on the outside of the wall and was banned in New York City decades ago. Fortunately, I was home when the wire blew, and fire shot up the wall to the ceiling. I was able to put the fire out before the building was toast. Needless to say, I am not a fan of lazy landlords who choose not to make needed, legal updates to their buildings. I am also not suggesting that all New York City landlords are lazy miscreants.

There are three things you need to know about the rent freeze:

Mamdani ran for mayor, promising to freeze rents. Mamdani appointed seven of the nine members on the Rent Guidelines Board, thus ensuring the two-year rent freeze would happen, and will likely happen again and again. Mamdani wants to steal those buildings from their owners.

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PINKO-RAMA! Mamdani's endorsed candidates swept the Democratic primaries this week, including Darializa Avila Chevalier, who co-founded Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), which called for the "complete eradication of Western civilization." She is expected to be the next Representative for New York's 13th congressional district.

While residents of these apartments are celebrating, I suspect few people are grasping the bigger picture: Mamdani plans to take those same rent-controlled buildings from their owners.

Now that rents haven't been raised for the next two years, smaller landlords are going to have less money to upgrade these apartments, and I suspect that's Marxist Mamdani's plan.

Last month, Mamdani, knowing that his Marxist myrmidons were going to freeze rents, declared that he would "aggressively" work to steal apartment buildings from landlords who don't keep the buildings up to his standards, and I have an uneasy feeling that few landlords will be able to do so, as I suspect Mamdani may even move the goalposts when he needs to.

Mamdani's NYC has FROZEN rents for nearly one million rent-stabilized apartments.



For those who don't understand what's happening, it's the classic communist playbook. They want to bankrupt the property owners & seize control of the property.



He's literally said it out loud. pic.twitter.com/N2ZC6QUGHH — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) June 26, 2026

Mamdani plans to purloin apartment buildings and hand them over to "responsible stewards," which I figure will be his cronies, non-governmental organizations (NGO) that support him, and perhaps to the city he controls.

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When necessary we will take aggressive legal action to remove negligent owners and property managers. And for buildings that have suffered chronic neglect, we will work to transfer ownership to responsible stewards – stewards that include community land trusts, nonprofits, or even the tenants themselves. —Commie Mamdani

Mamdani teased that the tenants may own the buildings in which they live, but recall: communists hate property ownership. I suspect the tenants have a better chance at getting free bus rides, and we know that ain't happening.

Going after New York City landlords is low-hanging fruit. Few New Yorkers have sympathy for them, and Mamdani knows that.

Communists will cheer when the confiscation of privately owned buildings takes place because, as I mentioned, communists are lazy, jealous, underachieving, malcontented losers. These people will not understand what is happening until they are told that their apartment is no longer theirs, likely based on skin-toned "equity" or perhaps a new law that may come along, calling for more "diverse" neighborhoods.

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