The FBI Knew That Swalwell Had Illegal Chinese Ties in 2014

Catherine Salgado | 1:59 PM on August 17, 2026
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Declassified memos show that the Federal Bureau of Investigation knew more than a decade ago about a former Democrat representative’s illegal donations and his relationship with Chinese spy Fang Fang. And I wish we could expect to see any arrest of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) for this.

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Besides the campaign donation scheme, Swalwell admitted to hooking up with Christine Fang. It is interesting to note that the documents refer to Swalwell promising congressional internships in exchange for campaign donations from foreign nationals. Just recently, a conduit for Chinese Communist assets to become congressional staffers and influence legislation drew renewed scrutiny. Considering that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is America’s number one enemy, shouldn’t this become a priority for the Trump administration to investigate and end?

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Another interesting question is just how many other representatives have engaged in similar schemes to obtain foreign donations in exchange for favors such as internships? It would be strange if Swalwell were the only congressman who ever came up with this plan.

RealClearInvestigations senior reporter Paul Sperry also claimed:

If the man who was hooking up with a foreign spy and essentially selling internships in exchange for foreign donations were also leaking classified information, that would not exactly be surprising.

It is so galling that in America now, having a current or former political or bureaucratic title is almost a guarantee that one will never face objective justice. Talk about an oligarchic system. True, Swalwell had to resign from Congress and lost his bid for California’s governorship this year because of sexual harassment and assault allegations. But he spent many years in Congress before that, and the likelihood is he will never go to jail. The FBI knew about Swalwell committing blatantly illegal actions, and ones that jeopardize our national security—while sleeping with a spy—more than a decade ago, and we are just hearing about the evidence now? What the hell?

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Obviously, the Trump administration is trying to be much more transparent about past activities of the Justice Department and the FBI, but transparency must always lead to decisive justice. Hopefully, the declassification of the documents is a prelude to further action.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CHINA CONGRESS ERIC SWALWELL FBI NATIONAL SECURITY

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