Chinese-American Warns Against Hiring Chinese Assets in Congress

Catherine Salgado | 7:30 PM on August 13, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

An American political candidate who once fled China to find freedom is warning Congressional offices against hiring Chinese nationals as staffers.

Lily Tang Williams was reacting to an exposé. White House correspondent Natalie Winters posted about Chinese staffers, including those from the U.S. Heartland China Association, which Congress is investigating and which seemingly has Chinese partners linked to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) “influence and intelligence bureaucracy.”

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It appears that Chinese nationals have used their staffer positions to draft speeches for representatives, influence U.S. policy, coordinate Congressional alliances, and relay observations back to the CCP. The pipeline functions both as a way to manipulate American legislators and a way to inform Chinese leaders.

Such influence can be incredibly damaging for America.

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Williams, who is running for Congress in New Hampshire as a Republican, commented in reply to Winters’ report, “Congress should pass a bill requiring U.S. citizenship to work inside congressional offices.” And she has a very good point.

The CCP is committing ethnic and religious genocide, running the world's worst surveillance state, sabotaging multiple other nations, infiltrating foreign governments, locking up dissidents, stealing Western industry and technology, compromising U.S. universities and businesses, establishing secretive police stations globally, and coming off decades of forced abortions. It is the most murderous, tyrannical, and manipulative regime in history. And practically every student or worker or official who comes to the United States from China has to have the seal of approval from the CCP.

Some of these Chinese students or visitors fall in love with America and want to stay because of our freedom and prosperity. But these people are the exceptions. When we discuss Chinese students, staffers, and visa holders coming to America, we are discussing not refugees, but regime plants.

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That is precisely why we should not be allowing them to work in our powerful seats of government. We have enough treacherous domestic officials without welcoming in representatives of our number one foreign enemy.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CHINA CONGRESS NATIONAL SECURITY NEW HAMPSHIRE WHITE HOUSE

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