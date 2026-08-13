Chinese-American Warns Against Hiring Chinese Assets in Congress

An American political candidate who once fled China to find freedom is warning Congressional offices against hiring Chinese nationals as staffers.

Lily Tang Williams was reacting to an exposé. White House correspondent Natalie Winters posted about Chinese staffers, including those from the U.S. Heartland China Association, which Congress is investigating and which seemingly has Chinese partners linked to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) “influence and intelligence bureaucracy.”

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EXCLUSIVE: Chinese nationals worked INSIDE U.S. congressional offices through a program participants described as “citizen external propaganda.”



They answered American constituents, attended policy briefings and even drafted speeches for members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/kzwnA3f6uo — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 12, 2026

It appears that Chinese nationals have used their staffer positions to draft speeches for representatives, influence U.S. policy, coordinate Congressional alliances, and relay observations back to the CCP. The pipeline functions both as a way to manipulate American legislators and a way to inform Chinese leaders.

EXCLUSIVE: Chinese nationals worked INSIDE U.S. congressional offices through a program participants described as “citizen external propaganda.”



They answered American constituents, attended policy briefings and even drafted speeches for members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/kzwnA3f6uo — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 12, 2026

Such influence can be incredibly damaging for America.

Then his congressional expertise began serving the Chinese state.



Fudan says Xin conducted commissioned research for China’s MINISTRY OF PUBLIC SECURITY, the CCP Central Taiwan Affairs Office, State Council Taiwan Affairs Office and Shanghai’s external-propaganda authorities. — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 12, 2026

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Williams, who is running for Congress in New Hampshire as a Republican, commented in reply to Winters’ report, “Congress should pass a bill requiring U.S. citizenship to work inside congressional offices.” And she has a very good point.

Hasan Piker: I grew up under Mao Zedong. You don't know what you are talking about.



You should listen to survivors like me, instead of your Marxist professors. Want to debate me? https://t.co/Hfl2in4GeG pic.twitter.com/3SrHVQS6rS — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) July 20, 2026

The CCP is committing ethnic and religious genocide, running the world's worst surveillance state, sabotaging multiple other nations, infiltrating foreign governments, locking up dissidents, stealing Western industry and technology, compromising U.S. universities and businesses, establishing secretive police stations globally, and coming off decades of forced abortions. It is the most murderous, tyrannical, and manipulative regime in history. And practically every student or worker or official who comes to the United States from China has to have the seal of approval from the CCP.

Some of these Chinese students or visitors fall in love with America and want to stay because of our freedom and prosperity. But these people are the exceptions. When we discuss Chinese students, staffers, and visa holders coming to America, we are discussing not refugees, but regime plants.

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That is precisely why we should not be allowing them to work in our powerful seats of government. We have enough treacherous domestic officials without welcoming in representatives of our number one foreign enemy.

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