The FBI Marks the Largest Year-to-Year Decline In Violent Crime Since, Well, Ever

On Friday, the FBI released its "2025 Reported Crimes in the Nation" statistics, and it told a pretty interesting story, but the most important headline is this one: "Data reported to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program shows 2024 to 2025 marked the largest year-to-year decline in violent crime rates since FBI estimations began in 1936."

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The biggest decline in violent crimes in 90 years? That's huge.

🚨Largest year-to-year decline in violent crime rates since FBI estimations began in 1936🚨



In 2025, our country saw significant decreases in violent crime, murder, robbery and property crime, thanks to the work of this FBI in our relentless pursuit of justice. These aren’t just… pic.twitter.com/5NRP90D37g — FBI (@FBI) August 17, 2026

Back in May, a preliminary look at the stats suggested that violent crime overall decreased 9.3% from 2024 to 2025, but now we're getting a closer look at how the FBI came to that number, including "detailed data tables on more than 13 million criminal offenses reported to the FBI by participating law enforcement agencies for 2025."

Let's start with a closer look at murder rates in the United States. The agency reports that "murder and nonnegligent manslaughter offenses" decreased an estimated 18.1%. The murder rate per 100,000 people was 4.1, which ties with 1955 and 1956 for the years with the lowest murder rates, for a total of 14,085 murders in the nation.

That's lower than the global average, which is currently around 5.2 to 5.6 per 100,000 people, and lower than North America overall, which is 5.7 per 100,000 people.

When you break it down by region, 49% of murders happened in the South, 20.5% in the Midwest, 20.4% in the West, and 10.2% in the Northeast.

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But it wasn't just murder rates that declined. The number of rapes in the United States dropped 7.6% from 2024 (and 14.8% from 2021), while aggravated assault dropped 7.2%. Robbery rates declined a whopping 18.5%.

The number of so-called "hate crimes" also dropped significantly. Here's more on that math straight from the FBI:

Law enforcement agencies submitted hate crime reports involving 10,881 criminal incidents and 13,026 related offenses as being motivated by bias toward race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity. To publish a national trend, the FBI’s UCR Program used a dataset of reported hate crime incidents and zero reports submitted by agencies reporting 6 or more common months of hate crime data to the FBI’s UCR Program for both 2024 and 2025. According to this dataset, reported hate crime incidents decreased 7.0% from 11,404 in 2024, to 10,606 in 2025.

Over half of those crimes, 55.7%, were motivated by race, ethnicity, or ancestry bias. Approximately 22.9% were motivated by religious bias, and of those, 62.3% were anti-Jewish.

When it comes to property crimes, we also saw a decline. The rate dipped 12.4% in 2025 compared to 2024. What I found even more interesting was that property crime offenses decreased an incredible 33.6% between 2016 and 2025. The majority of all property crimes — 74.5% — were larceny-theft. Motor vehicle theft made up about 12.8%, while burglary accounted for 12.6%.

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Experts say there are several contributing factors to these numbers. One is the fact that society is returning to normal post-pandemic. Another is that local police departments and governments are scaling up community intervention programs, as well as how they use data to prevent crime.

Of course, the biggest has been the shift in the political tone at the federal level. Criminals are no longer welcome to do whatever they want without fear of punishment. The Donald Trump Administration has made it clear from day one that it would be tough on crime, whether it's closing the border so foreign criminals can't just enter the country at will; deploying the National Guard to cities like Washington, D.C. where domestic crime is rampant; or providing stronger support for law enforcement at all levels.

Now we have proof that these actions are actually providing the country with positive outcomes. I say keep it coming.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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