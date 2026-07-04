My Love Letter to America

Two hundred and fifty years ago, a new nation came into being, utterly unique in history, conceived in liberty, acknowledging only one king (God), and destined to become the greatest country upon earth.

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From George Washington to Abraham Lincoln to Ronald Reagan, from Alexander Hamilton to U.S. Grant, from Frederick Douglass to George Patton, from John Fitzgerald to Davy Crockett, America has produced some of the greatest men in history. Brilliant leaders, thinkers, statesmen, generals, inventors, scientists, and writers fill the annals of our history. We the People of the United States alone can say that our nation arose not out of conquest or power grabs or ethnicity, but out of noble principles and fundamental truths about human dignity.

I love America more than anything except my faith, and it is tragic that this has become for many Americans a sappy or an offensive statement. At one time, not so long ago, a majority of Americans were proud to say publicly how much they loved this nation. Now it seems as if most Americans (especially young Americans) either hate America or couldn’t care less. Some major U.S. cities are holding no significant public July 4 events. Democrats gripe about every event that is happening. Traveling across Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia in the last few days, I have seen far more ads for the World Cup than for America 250. What happened to the patriots of yesteryear?

I ask this because it has shocked and saddened me how few people I know, especially Gen Z, share my excitement about America’s 250th birthday. What a magnificent achievement, what a historic day this is! In 1776, a couple dozen men in the Continental Congress voted for independence, knowing only a third at most of the colonists were patriots, knowing Britain was the most powerful empire in the world, knowing how impossible seemed their chance of success. In 2026, America is the most powerful, prosperous, and influential nation on earth. God has given us so many blessings, and it behooves us to be grateful.

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Related: A Reflection on Being at Independence Hall for the Independence Vote Anniversary

Unlike any other country, America alone lived up in principle (though not always in practice) to the Parable of the Talents (Matthew 25:14ff, Luke 19:12ff). America uniquely took into account God’s affirmation that seeking a king besides Him is sinful and foolish (1 Samuel/Kings 8). If other modern countries have attempted a republican form of government, it is in imitation of us and our Biblically-influenced system.

From my earliest childhood, I learned how remarkable and marvelous it was to be American. My grandfather and mother taught me many patriotic songs and tales of U.S. heroes. My father and mother both emphasized the honor of wearing a U.S. military uniform. My siblings and I acted out battles of the American Revolution during the long summer days. In college, I researched the anti-American propaganda I heard and found the truth even more compelling than I had supposed. When I grew up and could afford to travel, I wanted to go to every American museum and historic monument I could reach. From Mount Vernon to Gettysburg to Tombstone to San Antonio to West Point to Trenton, everywhere I found the tales of great and good and dynamically original Americans, pioneers and revolutionaries and warriors. Yes, there have always been those who wish to destroy America from within, particularly the Democrat Party, and they have sometimes made America fall from its ideals. But my family was right to teach me to take pride and joy in being American, in living in a country that always strives for liberty even when it falls short.

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Being American is a defining part of my identity. I only wish I could say I have sacrificed and accomplished something for the U.S., because like many young Americans now, I enjoy the blessings without the trials the previous generations endured. I hope if ever a trial comes, I can be as brave as the men and women of past generations.

Without America, the world plunges into hopeless tyranny and chaos. Living here is a gift and being a citizen here a privilege. May God bless America, now and always.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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