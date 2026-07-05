The World Lights Up for America’s 250th, While the American Left Opts to Whine About It

Sarah Anderson | 4:14 PM on July 05, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

In the days and weeks leading up to our country's 250th birthday celebration, we saw just how divisive the left can be: musicians canceling performances, blue cities muting festivities, and politicians choosing to use the day to bash the president instead of respecting the fact that what happened on July 4, 1776, changed the world for the better and is the reason we're all lucky enough to be here today.  

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On Saturday, I was perusing social media and was sort of shocked at how many people I knew who were following suit — people who I never even thought of as political were posting a lot of "Happy 4th of July, but..." sort of messages.  

Happy 4th of July, but I'm only supporting the country, not the president. 

Happy 4th of July, but only to indigenous people, immigrants, and people of color who built this country. 

Happy 4th of July, but it's hard to feel optimistic when the country has been taken over by fascists.  

Happy 4th of July, but I hope the next 250 years are much more inclusive.  

As I said, many of these people aren't overtly political, so I assume they're just parroting these points they've heard elsewhere, which makes me assume they can't think for themselves. It's disappointing. It's also boring at this point. I don't remember acting like this when Joe Biden was president. 

On the other hand, many of our friends around the world went out of their way to celebrate our big day and what we stand for, and it was fun to watch, so if you also spent our lovely Independence Day learning that half of your friends and acquaintances are basically leftist sheep, maybe this will help cleanse your palate. 

In El Salvador, they lit up their National Palace in red, white, and blue. 

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Argentine President Javier Milei sent the United States — and the world — a message. It reads

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN 

250 years ago, a group of men founded a republic on a simple yet profoundly revolutionary idea: that all men are equal before God, and that they are endowed with inalienable natural rights to life, liberty, and property. 

Under this premise, that country quickly became the absolute opposite of those that embraced contrary ideas: those of communism. The prosperity of the USA is the envy of all oppressed peoples, but it pales in comparison to the freedom enjoyed by its citizens and is, in fact, merely a consequence of its preservation.

Argentina was a country founded under this same aspiration. A liberal democracy, whose duty is to protect the freedom of individuals and the fruits of their labor. Therefore, those who disagree with this basic principle cannot call themselves true patriots. Since Argentina, like the United States, was founded on that principle, anyone who attacks it is nothing more than a traitor to the homeland.

We understand that these values belong to both countries and that placing them at the center is the key to making all of America great again, from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego. I congratulate all Americans on this July 4th and trust that they will continue to be a beacon of freedom in the North, while we return to making Argentina a beacon of freedom in the South. 

Happy 4th of July!

cc @realDonaldTrump

LONG LIVE FREEDOM, DAMN IT...!!!

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He also participated in a party at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina last week. I adore this man: 

There was even a celebration in Buenos Aires on Saturday: 

On Friday, Japan put on an amazing fireworks and drone show display that even included an image of its prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, and Donald Trump together. 

France lit up the Eiffel Tower. 

Polish President Karol Nawrocki also sent a nice message: 

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Sri Lanka lit up its famous Lotus Tower in red, white, and blue. 

Israel honored us by lighting up the Knesset in red, white, and blue, and Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana played a tune with Ambassador Mike Huckabee and gave a speech: 

Germany lit up its famous Brandenburg Gate to look like the U.S. flag. 

Several places in the Bahamas celebrated: 

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King Charles of the United Kingdom put out a message and reflected on his recent visit to the U.S. 

From India to Ukraine, there were so many more that it's impossible to share them all here... and even some of our adversaries sent some congratulatory messages. If China and Russia can be diplomatic and find it in their hearts to pretend to put politics aside for 24 hours, that girl you went to high school with in Tennessee or that old co-worker from Colorado or your cousin in Michigan ought to be able to, too. I'm just saying... 

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help PJ Media celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ARGENTINA DONALD TRUMP JAPAN USA AMERICA 250

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