The World Lights Up for America’s 250th, While the American Left Opts to Whine About It

In the days and weeks leading up to our country's 250th birthday celebration, we saw just how divisive the left can be: musicians canceling performances, blue cities muting festivities, and politicians choosing to use the day to bash the president instead of respecting the fact that what happened on July 4, 1776, changed the world for the better and is the reason we're all lucky enough to be here today.

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On Saturday, I was perusing social media and was sort of shocked at how many people I knew who were following suit — people who I never even thought of as political were posting a lot of "Happy 4th of July, but..." sort of messages.

Happy 4th of July, but I'm only supporting the country, not the president.

Happy 4th of July, but only to indigenous people, immigrants, and people of color who built this country.

Happy 4th of July, but it's hard to feel optimistic when the country has been taken over by fascists.

Happy 4th of July, but I hope the next 250 years are much more inclusive.

As I said, many of these people aren't overtly political, so I assume they're just parroting these points they've heard elsewhere, which makes me assume they can't think for themselves. It's disappointing. It's also boring at this point. I don't remember acting like this when Joe Biden was president.

On the other hand, many of our friends around the world went out of their way to celebrate our big day and what we stand for, and it was fun to watch, so if you also spent our lovely Independence Day learning that half of your friends and acquaintances are basically leftist sheep, maybe this will help cleanse your palate.

In El Salvador, they lit up their National Palace in red, white, and blue.

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El Palacio Nacional, en el Centro Histórico de San Salvador, se engalana con el azul, rojo y blanco para festejar los 250 años de independencia de los Estados Unidos.

🇸🇻🇺🇸@culturasv pic.twitter.com/XJp3Yb9x0j — Milena Mayorga (@MilenaMayorga) July 4, 2026

Argentine President Javier Milei sent the United States — and the world — a message. It reads:

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN 250 years ago, a group of men founded a republic on a simple yet profoundly revolutionary idea: that all men are equal before God, and that they are endowed with inalienable natural rights to life, liberty, and property. Under this premise, that country quickly became the absolute opposite of those that embraced contrary ideas: those of communism. The prosperity of the USA is the envy of all oppressed peoples, but it pales in comparison to the freedom enjoyed by its citizens and is, in fact, merely a consequence of its preservation. Argentina was a country founded under this same aspiration. A liberal democracy, whose duty is to protect the freedom of individuals and the fruits of their labor. Therefore, those who disagree with this basic principle cannot call themselves true patriots. Since Argentina, like the United States, was founded on that principle, anyone who attacks it is nothing more than a traitor to the homeland. We understand that these values belong to both countries and that placing them at the center is the key to making all of America great again, from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego. I congratulate all Americans on this July 4th and trust that they will continue to be a beacon of freedom in the North, while we return to making Argentina a beacon of freedom in the South. Happy 4th of July! cc @realDonaldTrump LONG LIVE FREEDOM, DAMN IT...!!!

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He also participated in a party at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina last week. I adore this man:

Milei fue el primer presidente en festejar de manera anticipada el 250 aniversario de la independencia de EEUU en la embajada de Bs As.

Super Rigi, pago a fondos buitres, entrega de la Antartida y la Patagonia, tropas yanquis en el pais.

Mas cipayo vendepatria no viene. ¡Fuera! pic.twitter.com/4UqwfSYD9a — Soledad Diaz Garcia (@SoleDiazGarcia) July 4, 2026

There was even a celebration in Buenos Aires on Saturday:

🇦🇷🇺🇸 5,000 miles from Washington, Buenos Aires is celebrating America's 250th birthday.



Milei has frequently praised Trump, even calling him his "favorite president."



Writers: Sol, Michaelpic.twitter.com/2tmS2GCNSv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 5, 2026

On Friday, Japan put on an amazing fireworks and drone show display that even included an image of its prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, and Donald Trump together.

I LOVE JAPAN!!!🇺🇸❤️🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/RvWErRKKKu — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) July 3, 2026

France lit up the Eiffel Tower.

Happy Fourth of July from France! pic.twitter.com/86GnjwDKqz — U.S. Embassy France (@USEmbassyFrance) July 4, 2026

Polish President Karol Nawrocki also sent a nice message:

The 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States is the jubilee of a nation that has left an indelible mark on the history of the struggle for freedom and democracy. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the American people and convey my… — Karol Nawrocki (@NawrockiKn) July 4, 2026

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Sri Lanka lit up its famous Lotus Tower in red, white, and blue.

Happy Fourth of July and Happy 250th Birthday, America 🇺🇸



To mark this historic milestone, Sri Lanka's iconic Lotus Tower is illuminated in the colors of the United States flag, celebrating 250 years of the American story and the enduring friendship between the two nations.



🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/biA0y7DQjG — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) July 4, 2026

Israel honored us by lighting up the Knesset in red, white, and blue, and Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana played a tune with Ambassador Mike Huckabee and gave a speech:

Happy 250 America! pic.twitter.com/c1UPFJioYu — Amir Ohana - אמיר אוחנה (@AmirOhana) July 4, 2026

Germany lit up its famous Brandenburg Gate to look like the U.S. flag.

Germany lit up the Brandenburg Gate, the historic landmark that stood in the no-man’s-land of the Berlin Wall until its fall in 1989 and the collapse of communism in Europe, for America’s 250th anniversary.



America continues to be the greatest force for freedom on Earth🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uzIFvX3eGQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2026

Several places in the Bahamas celebrated:

🎆 Happy 250th, America! Nassau celebrated with you. Watch as The Bahamas lit up red, white, and blue in honor of #Freedom250 — from the harbor to the skyline, our friends made history with us. 🇺🇸🇧🇸 #July4th #America250 Thank you @AMMCBahamas @BahaMarResorts Nassau Cruise Port… pic.twitter.com/RxpxN09nci — U.S. Embassy Nassau (@USEmbassyNassau) July 4, 2026

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King Charles of the United Kingdom put out a message and reflected on his recent visit to the U.S.

🇺🇸 A message from His Majesty The King to President Trump and the American people, as they mark 250 years of the United States Declaration of Independence.



To read His Majesty’s message in full, visit https://t.co/fKZVORz7rk. pic.twitter.com/FOoWyRUBfS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 4, 2026

Happy 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ to the United States! 🇺🇸✨



Today, America celebrates their 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence - it was great to celebrate this milestone with you all earlier in the year!



In April, Their Majesties travelled to Washington DC, New… pic.twitter.com/KXbkKzOEO4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 4, 2026

From India to Ukraine, there were so many more that it's impossible to share them all here... and even some of our adversaries sent some congratulatory messages. If China and Russia can be diplomatic and find it in their hearts to pretend to put politics aside for 24 hours, that girl you went to high school with in Tennessee or that old co-worker from Colorado or your cousin in Michigan ought to be able to, too. I'm just saying...

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