Illegal Immigrant Kills Pennsylvania State Trooper. Guess Who Let Him Into the Country.

A truck driver with no legal right to be in the country, let alone behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler, killed Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael E. Pahira Jr. Wednesday morning while he was doing his job.

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Pahira, 44, had served with the Pennsylvania State Police since 2007, most recently as a motor carrier enforcement inspector. He was inspecting a semi-truck on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County when another truck ran off the road, slammed into his patrol car and the vehicle he was checking, then struck him directly. Both trucks erupted in flames. Pahira died at a local hospital a short time later.

The man charged in his death is 33-year-old Michael Bon, a Haitian national living in Brockton, Mass. He faces homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, and six additional charges. Schuylkill County Prison is holding him on $700,000 bail, DHS has lodged an immigration detainer against him, and his next court date is July 15.

Bon should not have been in this country. He flew into the United States through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in July 2024, courtesy of Joe Biden's “humanitarian” parole program. The Department of Homeland Security later denied his bid for Temporary Protected Status. By June 2025, DHS had pulled his parole and told him to get out. He didn't go. Instead, he kept driving trucks on American highways.

In March 2025, while still legally authorized to work, Bon got a non-domiciled commercial driver's license (CDL) from Massachusetts. If that’s not bad enough, the state renewed it in February 2026, just days before the Trump administration ordered states to stop issuing or renewing non-domiciled CDLs to drivers who no longer met federal eligibility requirements. Massachusetts renewed it anyway.

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“[Transportation] Secretary Duffy is laser-focused on restoring integrity to America's trucking industry by ensuring truck drivers on our roadways are qualified and vetted," a Transportation Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital, adding that the department is "going after every link in the chain to root out bad actors, fraudsters and chameleon carriers who put American families at risk."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) called Pahira "the very best of us." The trooper had left his old post to move back home and help his mother through cancer treatment.

"I spent time with Mike's parents, Patti and Mike, his sister, Jen, and some of his friends and fellow troopers," Shapiro said at a press conference, painting a picture of a wrestler-turned-trooper who loved to cook and helped his mother through her darkest weeks of chemotherapy.

🚨 OUTRAGEOUS: Illegal immigrant from Haiti, who entered under Biden’s humanitarian parole and got a CDL, veers off highway and kills a heroic state trooper inspecting a truck.



The trooper had just moved home to help his mom with cancer treatments.



Despite denied TPS, ignored… pic.twitter.com/ShVevjC5Rt — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 5, 2026

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A man who spent his final months caring for his dying mother was killed by someone who was never supposed to set foot in this country. Bon didn't sneak in on his own. Biden's parole program flew him in, and a blue state handed him a license to drive an 18-wheeler anyway.

Every one of those decisions had a hand on the wheel of that truck. Joe Biden opened the door that put an illegal alien behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler on a Pennsylvania interstate. Michael Pahira paid for it with his life.

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