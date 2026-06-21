DHS Honors Angel Dads for Father’s Day

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is marking Father’s Day by honoring the dads whose children cannot be with them today because they were victims of illegal alien and cartel crime.

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DHS posted on Sunday the names of three Angel Dads whose children died or suffered life-altering injuries as a result of illegal aliens or cartel members committing violent crimes:

Joe Abraham. Doug Quets. Marcus Coleman.



Each of these Angel Dads’ lives were forever changed by violent crimes committed by illegal aliens who should have NEVER been in our country.



This Father’s Day, we stand with our Angel Dads and recommit ourselves to fighting for all… https://t.co/709CGVZZRi — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 21, 2026

Doug Quets’s son Nicholas, a Marine veteran who came from my hometown in Arizona, was traveling with friends in late 2024 to Rocky Point in Mexico when terrorist Sinaloa Cartel members ambushed them and murdered Quets by shooting him in the back. The Trump administration has since designated Sinaloa a foreign terrorist organization and sanctioned the cartel.

On October 18th, Nicholas Quets, a Tucson Native & Marine Veteran, was driving with his friends to Rocky Point when his car was ambushed by members of the Sonoran Cartel.



Nicholas was shot in the back while trying to escape.



The open border policies of Kamala & Ruben Gallego… pic.twitter.com/wwgsvzlyNB — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 1, 2024

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As for Marcus Coleman, his daughter is still alive, but she will never have a normal life. The Biden administration released Partap Singh, an illegal alien from India, into the country in 2022. In defiance of the law, California Democrats subsequently issued Singh a commercial driver's license. One day, Singh was speeding his semi-truck through a construction zone and caused a huge vehicle pileup, which left five-year-old Dalilah Coleman (pictured in the Fox News post above) severely crippled. The little girl, despite many procedures, could not eat food orally and will suffer from the effects of diplegic cerebral palsy and global developmental delay for the rest of her life.

Joe Abraham, father of murdered Katie Abraham, posted photos of himself with his girl on Sunday. He called out multiple politicians, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D), for sanctuary policies that allowed a drunk-driving illegal alien to kill Katie and another woman:

Yes, Happy Father's Day.

It's another difficult one because my daughter Katie couldn't make it out of Urbana, Illinois alive.



The "welcoming" and sanctuary policies championed by self-serving Illinois politicians helped create the conditions that led to her death.



These… https://t.co/O69fqA8JXj pic.twitter.com/efHxBQLSjS — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) June 21, 2026

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The picture on this article is of Laken Riley, the Georgia nursing student who died a horrible death at the hands of Tren de Aragua gang member Jose Ibarra, who had received a free flight courtesy of the Biden administration. Her father Jason Riley is also without his precious daughter today.

Today remember to pray for the fathers who will never hug their kids again because of Democrats' open border policies.

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