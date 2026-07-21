Court Rules in Favor of Deporting Hamas-Loving Longtime Undergrad

A circuit court ruled against an activist judge who was trying to prevent the deportation of “Palestinian” pro-Hamas Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi, a wacko who has spent over a decade supposedly earning a degree while also engaging in dangerous activism.

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One of the major issues with our immigration system now is that foreigners can obtain tourist, student, or work visas that allow them into the country for a temporary period, but some aliens simply use these visas as entrance passes before they stay for decades in the United States. In Mahdawi’s case, he has been living in the United States while agitating for Islamic terror by pretending to be an undergraduate student for a staggering 15 years. It should be blindingly obvious to anyone not brainwashed by woke ideology that Mahdawi is scamming our system and taking up a university slot that should long ago have gone to an American.

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) triumphantly announced the Second Circuit Court of Appeals’ July 21 decision that fortunately overturned an activist judicial ruling previously protecting Mahdawi from deportation.

BREAKING: Pro-Hamas 15-year undergrad Mohsen Mahdawi will be deported back to Jordan.



The Second Circuit just overruled a rogue judge who had let Mahdawi back onto the streets.



Get him out. America is not a taxpayer-funded campus for foreign agitators. https://t.co/vTa5b7IXYd pic.twitter.com/2kYLZsXvaB — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) July 21, 2026

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There is no way in hell that anyone qualified for college, from any country, can legitimately take 15 years to earn an undergraduate degree. That is so clearly a scam it’s disturbing the federal government took so long to decide to deport him.

An immigration judge in June ordered that American authorities should deport Mahdawi, but the American Civil Liberties Union helped him appeal.

Related: Trump Calls Out Dems for Helping Iran ‘Savages,’ Punishing U.S. Citizens

Mahdawi should be heading back to Jordan, where many Palestinian jihadis have long lived and caused havoc. The British invented the nation of Jordan in the 20th century as a ploy to satisfy fundamentalist Muslims who hated the idea of Israel’s re-founding, but Jordan has throughout its history largely been a hotspot of anti-Israel and pro-Jihad fervor. Mahdawi loves Palestinian terrorists not because he is a Jordanian exception, but because he is part of almost a century of antisemitic terrorist agitation in Jordan.

Frankly, if the U.S. authorities were wise, they would stop issuing student visas to Jordanians — and Palestinians who live in Jordan — altogether.

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An Appeals court just OVERTURNED lower court’s ruling which ordered the release of foreign Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi from ICE custody



DEPORT DEPORT DEPORT pic.twitter.com/TdoMLFy4Q0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 21, 2026

The video above shows that Mahdawi, one of the primary Columbia University agitators, was orchestrating dangerously violent riots there. He is, quite literally, a domestic terrorist. The Trump administration needs to expedite his deportation as quickly as possible before some other activist judge tries to interfere.

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