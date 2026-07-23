Lebanese Activist Compares Hezbollah Supporters to Hitler Youth

A Lebanese activist said the quiet part out loud about the similarity between Islamic terrorist groups with their many youthful recruits and the most infamous European 20th-century mass murderer.

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Interestingly, Adolf Hitler did make alliances with fundamentalist Muslims who shared his goal of exterminating Jews, including Grand Mufti Haj Amin Al-Husseini, who gave birth to the modern "Palestinian" anti-Israel movement. But Majd Harb was making a more general observation in the July 2 interview — namely, that he believes even many radicalized young people, if not full-blown and religiously fanatical jihadis, can ultimately recover sanity if the cause of their derangement is destroyed. Hence, if the Lebanese government finally takes the action it has long promised against Hezbollah and makes peace with Israel, Lebanon will flourish as it has not done since the Islamic takeover. But the vital key, the essential first step, is crushing terrorist Hezbollah (quoted as Hizbullah).

A VDLNews interviewer asked Harb about the generation of Lebanese who grew up under the influence of Hezbollah institutions, from schools to universities to hospitals to government entities. Harb answered, according to a Middle East Media Research Institute translation, "It is like the generation that was called the 'Hitler Youth.' The children of Hitler. It took them some time to break free from their rigid ideology, but when they saw [the Western] economy and openness, and when they recognized the country's real enemy, and understood how to build their country and its economy, they cast off the shackles that had bound them."

Lebanese Activist Majd Harb: The Generation Raised in Hizbullah Institutions Is Like the Hitler Youth; It Took Time, but They Broke Free from Their Rigid Ideology and Cast Off Their Shackles; Hizbullah's Rule Is No Different from the Nazi Regime pic.twitter.com/XEkuzPaZ17 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) July 15, 2026

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Related: Have Jihadists Killed More Than 314,700 Innocent People Since 9/11?

Harb went on, "The Nazi regime is not very different from Hizbullah's control over its base." The interviewer asked if Harb were really comparing Hizbullah to the Nazi party. Harb replied, "It [Hezbollah] maintains a tight grip and uses intimidation and money. The Nazi regime accomplished something more important: it built a state in Germany, regardless of its many flaws. It established strong institutions, a robust economy, a powerful military, all of which constitute a state." His point seemed to be that the Nazis were perhaps even more powerful than Hizbullah, and yet even their power failed at last and their youth slowly recovered from the brainwashing.

The interviewer noted that Hezbollah claims to have no share in the Lebanese government, even though there are numerous identified operatives of the terror group in the government there. Harb laughingly asked, "And you believe them [Hezbollah], because you have good intentions...?" When the interviewer fumbled a little, Harb continued, "Let's drop this issue, because there isn't a single den that Hizbullah hasn't infiltrated in this country, whether directly or through its proxy, the Amal Movement." This movement is a Lebanese Shia Muslim political party, an ally of Hizbullah.

Harb concluded, "The Amal Movement is Hizbullah with a necktie." That's an interesting description because many terror-sponsoring Islamic dictators, including in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Syria, fool Western leaders by wearing suits and claiming to like Western trappings.

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As I have stated more than once, the connection between Islamic Jihad and Nazism is very clear:

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini, was an ally of Hitler’s, as they perfectly agreed that the Jews should not receive a homeland in Israel, but rather should be exterminated. There were Muslims, including Arabs, who fought on the side of the Nazis in World War II. The Grand Mufti’s protégé was Yasser Arafat, who invented the “Palestinian people” and was the father of modern Jihad. And Arafat’s protégé was Mahmoud Abbas, the current Palestinian Authority president.

The biggest difference, perhaps, between Nazism and Islamic jihad is that the latter has existed much longer than the former did, and has the added danger of religious zealotry. That's why Hezbollah is such a threat not only to Lebanon's future, but to all the other countries its operatives target, including Israel and the U.S.

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