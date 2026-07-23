Have Jihadists Killed More Than 314,700 Innocent People Since 9/11?

A new estimate of the number of victims of Islamic terrorism since 9/11 is bone-chillingly large, especially since the total continues to grow every week.

The website The Religion of Peace compiled statistics on confirmed jihadist killings from September 2001 through the end of 2025, concluding that at least 314,769 people have been killed by Islamic terrorism during that period. Given that the Iranian regime reportedly killed between 42,000 and 52,000 of its own people in a mass slaughter this year, along with the Israelis and Americans killed in the Iran conflict, the mass killings in Syria and Nigeria, and the ongoing attacks by Hezbollah and Hamas (just to name a few global examples), the true number is almost certainly higher.

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314,769 human beings have been murdered since 9/11/01 by devout Muslims waging jihad. I went through the casualty numbers that https://t.co/T6wCQRZzLE compiled, and it’s important to know, and even more important that those in power use that power to End jihad after 1,400 years. pic.twitter.com/jcTQbo9W1H — Bosch Fawstin (@TheBoschFawstin) July 21, 2026

In fact, once the 2026 figures are included, the true number of terror victims may be much closer to 400,000.

Some of the jihad attacks cost one or a few lives at a time. There have also been mass murders. Almost 3,000 people died during the 9/11 attacks in the United States. About 1,200 Israelis perished in the Hamas October 7 atrocities, the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, and around 2,000 more Israeli soldiers and civilians died in the ensuing conflict. The massacre of between 42,000 and 52,000 Persians that I referenced above occurred over the course of just a couple of days.

This year, hundreds of Nigerian Christians have died in Islamic terrorist attacks. An analysis from the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa concluded that almost 29,000 Nigerian Christians perished in the ongoing genocide there over six years, from 2020 through 2025.

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Syria has become another hotspot for the massacre of minorities: Christians, Druze, and Alawites. We genuinely do not know how many civilians died in the killings that current Syrian dictator and lifelong terrorist al-Jolani (also known as al-Sharaa) carried out, because the regime there is being completely dishonest about it, and all Western governments, including the United States, are turning a blind eye. But the likelihood is that thousands, perhaps tens of thousands, have died just over the last couple of years.

This is what the leftist media and ecosystem are hiding from you. Compare the lives of Muslims living in non-Muslim countries with the lives of non-Muslims living in Muslim countries



This video is from Syria, where radical Islamists are beating Christians before murdering them pic.twitter.com/KuI46TvR9O — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) July 18, 2026

Related: Muslims Yelling ‘Heil Hitler’ Attack Israeli Tourists in Mongolia

Other countries laboring under the scourge of Islamic terrorism include Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Pakistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Somalia, and Burma. And of course, Islamic terrorism has also arrived in Europe and the Americas, courtesy of mass migration.

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The number of 314,700 could qualify all by itself as a genocide. But the profoundly horrifying fact is that the number of victims from Islamic terrorism since 9/11 is actually probably much higher.

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