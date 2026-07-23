Have Jihadists Killed More Than 314,700 Innocent People Since 9/11?

Catherine Salgado | 1:00 PM on July 23, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

A new estimate of the number of victims of Islamic terrorism since 9/11 is bone-chillingly large, especially since the total continues to grow every week.

The website The Religion of Peace compiled statistics on confirmed jihadist killings from September 2001 through the end of 2025, concluding that at least 314,769 people have been killed by Islamic terrorism during that period. Given that the Iranian regime reportedly killed between 42,000 and 52,000  of its own people in a mass slaughter this year, along with the Israelis and Americans killed in the Iran conflict, the mass killings in Syria and Nigeria, and the ongoing attacks by Hezbollah and Hamas (just to name a few global examples), the true number is almost certainly higher.

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In fact, once the 2026 figures are included, the true number of terror victims may be much closer to 400,000.

Some of the jihad attacks cost one or a few lives at a time. There have also been mass murders. Almost 3,000 people died during the 9/11 attacks in the United States. About 1,200 Israelis perished  in the Hamas October 7 atrocities, the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, and around 2,000 more Israeli soldiers and civilians died in the ensuing conflict. The massacre of between 42,000 and 52,000 Persians that I referenced above occurred over the course of just a couple of days.

This year, hundreds of Nigerian Christians have died in Islamic terrorist attacks. An analysis from the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa concluded that almost 29,000 Nigerian Christians perished in the ongoing genocide there  over six years, from 2020 through 2025.

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Syria has become another hotspot for the massacre of minorities: Christians, Druze, and Alawites. We genuinely do not know how many civilians died in the killings that current Syrian dictator and lifelong terrorist al-Jolani (also known as al-Sharaa) carried out, because the regime there is being completely dishonest about it, and all Western governments, including the United States, are turning a blind eye. But the likelihood is that thousands, perhaps tens of thousands, have died just over the last couple of years.

Related: Muslims Yelling ‘Heil Hitler’ Attack Israeli Tourists in Mongolia

Other countries laboring under the scourge of Islamic terrorism include Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Pakistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Somalia, and Burma. And of course, Islamic terrorism has also arrived in Europe and the Americas, courtesy of mass migration.

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The number of 314,700 could qualify all by itself as a genocide. But the profoundly horrifying fact is that the number of victims from Islamic terrorism since 9/11 is actually probably much higher.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM NIGERIA SYRIA TERRORISM

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