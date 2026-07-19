Genocide: Nearly 30,000 Nigerian Christians Killed in 6 Years

There is no genocide in Gaza, but Nigeria is certainly the scene of genocide. But because the victims of the real genocide are Christians, much of the West does not care.

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President Donald Trump has occasionally conducted strikes against Islamic terrorists in Nigeria, but those are rare instances of a Western leader paying any meaningful attention to the decade-long slaughter in the Jihad-plagued country. While any strike on terrorists in Gaza always elicits street protests and politician statements from across Europe and the Americas, the erasure of Christian populations in Nigeria, Syria, Lebanon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and other African and Asian nations garners little to no attention.

BREAKING: It has been revealed that over 350 Christians, including up to 60 children, were massacred and burned alive by Islamists in Nigeria between July 5th through 6th.



Communities were slaughtered, and churches destroyed. pic.twitter.com/DG8CSfEEe7 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 19, 2026

The Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa (ORFA) in June released a comprehensive report on the religiously targeted violence from Boko Haram, Islamic State, Fulani militants, and other jihadis between 2020 and 2025:

More Nigerian Christian civilians were killed than Nigerians holding other religious affiliations. Amongst the 42,033 civilians killed: o Number of Christian civilians killed: 22,835 o Number of Muslim civilians killed was 10,519 o Number of African Traditional Religionists killed: 184 o Religious identity of 8,495 civilians killed remained unknown. • Actual ratio of Christian civilians to Muslim civilians killed: 2.2 • Proportional ratio of Christian civilians to Muslim civilians killed (adjusted for religious population in the different states): 4.4

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But ORFA also did a more complex analysis of the "unknown" religiously affiliated and came to the conclusion that the more accurate number of Christians who died in terrorism over the six years starting 2020 is 28,551. Therefore, nearly 30,000 Nigerian Christians died in just half a dozen years.

ORFA noted that while jihadi groups do kidnap Muslims also, there is, generally speaking, a marked difference in treatment between Muslim and Christian prisoners. “Muslim abductees receive comparatively lenient treatment, lower ransom demands, and shorter negotiations, while Christian captives endure systematic physical and sexual violence, higher ransoms, prolonged captivity, and significantly greater risk of execution,” the group affirmed.

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Altogether, militants have abducted around 34,700 civilians between 2020 and 2025, 15,932 of whom were Christians, according to ORFA. When the analysis of "unknowns" is added, ORFA estimated around 17,642 abducted Christians.

Nigeria: Muslims murder 18 Christians in 36 hours



Terror is the heart and center of Islam. These attacks are designed to make non-Muslims, as well as Muslims who don’t submit to the jihad forces, terrified and ready to submit. Meanwhile, women are terrified of men, who can beat… pic.twitter.com/xMKa0Dwd5k — Robert Spencer (@jihadwatchRS) July 19, 2026

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In short, it is obvious that while civilians of multiple faiths face violence and displacement and kidnapping in Nigeria, the violence is particularly and deliberately extreme against Christians.

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