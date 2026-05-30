Fulani Jihadis Killed More Innocents in Nigeria Last Year Than Official Terror Groups

Roving bands of bloodthirsty Muslim tribesmen are causing more casualties in Nigeria than the more famous and organized designated terrorist groups like Boko Haram and ISIS, according to a new report from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

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Western media does its best to ignore the genocide occurring in multiple Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, and Lebanon (think Hezbollah), as they fixate instead on hating the only pro-Christian Middle Eastern nation: Israel. But when our mainstream media does occasionally refer to violence in Nigeria, it will often simply state that Fulani herdsmen carried out attacks without clarifying that these herdsmen are increasingly driven by fundamentalist Islamic beliefs. And some of the herdsmen deliberately target Christian villages for extinction.

BREAKING: President Trump just posted a video of a Nigerian pastor speaking out about the massacres carried out by Islamists against Christians. pic.twitter.com/zRJ0zhD7ib — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 16, 2026

USCIRF did not provide a comprehensive number of Fulani-caused deaths over the past year, possibly because it is still assessing censored information on attacks. The Fulanis kill other, less fundamentalist Muslims as well as Christians, and besides using machetes and automatic weapons to butcher innocent civilians — often striking several targets simultaneously and at night — they burn homes and churches, steal cattle, kidnap some victims, and rape others. USCIRF stated that Fulanis regularly attack during worship services, either in churches or mosques, capturing or killing large groups of unarmed people, including religious leaders.

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While the Fulanis are only six percent of Nigeria's population, according to USCIRF, Christians represent between 43% and 48% of Nigeria's population — that number is constantly in flux after years of genocidal violence. And yet the small minority is causing more bloodshed than ISIS.

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They burned his house and Church, killing over 150 members of his congregation.



The truth about the Christians cleansing going on in Nigeria, can no longer be hidden.



Christians have really gone through a lot in Nigeria 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/Qq2Pxpnqx0 — 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐥 (@Preach_DGospel) October 19, 2025

For instance, in February, suspected Fulani militants kidnapped an imam and seven worshippers from a Plateau State mosque and demanded a ransom equivalent to $11,800. On Palm Sunday, nearly 30 Christians died in a Palm Sunday attack in Plateau State. On Easter, Fulanis killed five and abducted 31 Christians at two different churches in Kaduna State, while militants in Benue State massacred 17 people that same day. Other attacks have been bigger, as for instance in June 2025, when Fulanis slaughtered over 200 Christians (largely women and children who were asleep when the militants struck) and displaced more than 3,000 others. The jihadis also often specifically choose Christian holidays for their attacks.

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USCIRF stated that both Nigerian government censorship and international media lies have made it difficult to assess the true scope of Fulanis' religiously fueled attacks. Islamic officials have an interest in obscuring the fact that the Fulanis are acting on commands to jihad in Muslim sacred texts, while useful idiots in the West blame economic issues or "climate change" for the violence.

Therefore, while USCIRF can state the following, keep in mind that it did not give a specific number of casualties because it could be much lower than the real statistic:

An estimated 30,000 Fulani militants likely operate across the country, traditionally concentrating in the country’s northwest, then migrating down through the Middle Belt, and becoming increasingly active in the South. Each group consists of anywhere from 10 to 1,000 members… Violence by Fulani militants caused the highest number of deaths among all religious communities in Nigeria over the last year as compared to attacks by organized insurgent groups and criminal gangs. Fulani assailants have not spared Muslims, raiding herders’ cattle and violently attacking non-Fulani Muslim communities. Furthermore, many militants have targeted Christian communities in the Middle Belt and, increasingly, the South, burning homes and churches as well as kidnapping, raping, and murdering. Militants often coordinate via radio and utilize motorcycles and automatic weapons, rapidly hitting several targets at once in rural, isolated areas.

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President Donald Trump has conducted a couple of strikes on ISIS in Nigeria, but the Fulani jihadis are even more dangerous, and the West in general ignores the Nigerian genocide while sending loads of international aid to jihad-loving Gazans.

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