Treasury Sanctions Hezbollah Jihadis Embedded in Lebanese Government

The U.S. Treasury Department has designated Lebanese officials who are actually Hezbollah jihadis.

When the Trump administration insisted upon a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, Hezbollah immediately made it crystal clear it would not honor that ceasefire. Indeed, Hezbollah or Hizballah has murdered multiple Israelis since then. And not only does the terrorist group control a significant amount of territory, but its operatives are embedded across the Lebanese government. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is recognizing the fact that the Iran-backed terrorists have not acknowledged any past or present agreements, and that the Lebanese government is complicit in the ongoing bloody conflict.

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We mourn the loss of Command Sergeant Major (Res.) Alexander Glovanyov, 47, from Petah Tikva, a heavy transport vehicle driver in the 6924th Transport Battalion, Transportation Center who fell during combat near the Israel-Lebanon border.



Our hearts are with his family and loved… pic.twitter.com/q6vNDv4PJT — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 11, 2026

Major (res.) Itamar Sapir, 27, was killed this morning in a Hezbollah terrorist attack launched from this church in southern Lebanon.



Hezbollah once again turned a holy site into a terrorist stronghold - desecrating a place of worship, violating international law, and breaching… pic.twitter.com/2tLuBlS7Bl — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 19, 2026

The Treasury Department made the initial announcement on May 21. “Today, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated nine Hizballah-aligned officials, including individuals embedded across Lebanon’s government seeking to influence key state decisions,” it explained. “Hizballah’s continued militant activity and coercive influence over the Lebanese state undermine the Lebanese government’s ability to assert its authority over state institutions and disarm the terrorist group.”

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As the fact that these Jihadis are in the government might indicate, however, the Lebanese government has shown very little interest in actively taking measures to disarm Hezbollah. After all, the current government came into being after a hostile Muslim takeover of the country. Last year, the government welcomed multiple officials from Hezbollah.

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The department listed the Hezbollah officials’ names. Mohamed Abdel-Mottaleb Fanich has served in various positions both within Hezbollah and the Lebanese government. Hassan Nizammeddine Fadlallah has been in Hezbollah and the Lebanese Parliament for decades. Ibrahim al-Moussawi is in parliament and on Hezbollah’s Media Committee, and Hezbollah’s Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan is also in parliament.

Other Hezbollah jihadis include Iranian Ambassador-designate Mohammad Reza Sheibani, security officials Ahmad Asaad Baalbaki and Ali Ahmad Safawi, and officers Khattar Nasser Eldin and Samir Hamadi.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented, “Hizballah is a terrorist organization and must be fully disarmed. Treasury will continue to take action against officials who have infiltrated the Lebanese government and are enabling Hizballah to wage its senseless campaign of violence against the Lebanese people and obstruct lasting peace.” Lebanon has no peace because of Hezbollah.

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