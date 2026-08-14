One of the most infamous murderers of recent years has pleaded guilty.

Luigi Mangione, whose murder of a healthcare executive has inspired multiple deranged leftists to commit violent crimes, entered his guilty plea on Friday, August 14:

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BREAKING: Luigi Mangione pleads guilty to federal charges in CEO killing 20 months after Midtown slaying pic.twitter.com/iaQyXC1Llh — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 14, 2026

The New York Times reported that Mangione said to the judge, “I shot Mr. Thompson in Manhattan. I understood that my actions would place him in fear of death of bodily injury. I knew what I was doing was illegal.” Mangione admitted to stalking his victim, Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, in preparation for shooting him. The guilty plea means that a state court cannot try Mangione for murder.

From Just the News:

Mangione addressed the court, describing the attack as resulting from years of severe pain from a back injury he experienced. He said he tracked down the location of the company's annual conference, posing as an investor to solicit information from the company. He said he shot Thompson using a gun he printed from a 3-D printer.

Mangione is a product of leftist propaganda, a man who believes that if he has issues in his life, it is not only the fault of capitalist elites (which is sometimes true) but also that he has no responsibility whatsoever and is perfectly justified in using violence, even deadly violence, to get his revenge. Furthermore, like a good leftist, Mangione sees every executive of a healthcare company as a representative of a group or class. Brian Thompson did not personally injure Mangione, but to a leftist, that doesn’t matter.

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Judge Margaret M. Garnett acknowledged and accepted Mangione’s guilty plea and stated that she would sentence him on Dec. 18, about four months from now. It is not clear why the sentencing is delayed so long. Mangione could be facing life in prison, which should be the bare minimum, as it would be more appropriate if he received the death penalty, especially given his apparent total lack of regret for what he did.

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Then there is the fact that radical leftist activists tried to turn Mangione into a hero for murdering a stranger just because that stranger was an executive at a healthcare company. The death penalty is a deterrent, and the evidence in this case indicates that a deterrent is badly needed to discourage copycats.

Among the criminals who followed content about or expressed admiration for Mangione was Andrew Arrabaca, who on July 20 committed an arson and explosives attack on a New York City federal building with multiple agencies' employees, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the FBI.

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And the Palisades Fire arsonist, Jonathan Rinderknecht, whose inferno caused the deaths of at least a dozen people, blamed Donald Trump and rich people for his problems and told an Uber passenger, “What [Mangione] did was good.”

The 2025 NFL headquarters mass shooter likewise allegedly drew inspiration from the Mangione fanboy cult.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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