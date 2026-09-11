Hillary Clinton Makes Sickening Accusation About October 7 Massacre

I’m sure I don’t need to convince you that Hillary Clinton is an awful person. Yet somehow, she managed to outdo herself when she went on MS NOW's Morning Joe this week. She didn't just criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She all but accused him of letting his own people die for political gain.

Advertisement

Hillary said Netanyahu "either he didn't believe it" when Israel reportedly received warnings ahead of Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack, or "he wanted to see what they [Hamas] could plan so that he could come down hard and enhance his position."

Though she insisted she doesn't actually know his motive, she said it anyway, calling his response "a failure of leadership" and "a failure of protecting the people of Israel."

Hillary Clinton suggests October 7 was an inside job.



"[Netanyahu] wanted to see what they could plan so that then he could come down hard and it would enhance his position." pic.twitter.com/x4GGTQm2wR — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) September 10, 2026

Is Hillary really suggesting the Israeli prime minister let 1,200 of his own citizens die on purpose?

That is precisely what she implied.

This is the same Hillary Clinton who spent years insisting Russian collusion cost her the presidency, now floating an inside-job theory about the deadliest single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Her comments come in the wake of Haaretz publishing an investigation, tied to a new book titled Hostages: 843 Days of Abandonment, alleging Netanyahu received a warning about 10 days before the attack. Netanyahu has denied all of it, calling the report "a wicked fabrication" with "clear political timing." He says he plans to sue Haaretz and wants an investigation into the leak.

Advertisement

Recommended: What We Just Learned About the Clancy Holdout Juror Changes Everything

Yair Golan, who is the leader of the Israeli opposition and heads the center-left Democrats party, accused Netanyahu of “endangering Israel”. Other opposition members said he was “unfit” to hold office. On X, former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot said that Netanyahu had “ignored” the warnings regarding a possible attack, and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett asserted that Netanyahu had “personal and direct responsibility” for the deaths on October 7 and that he “cannot continue to serve in his position for even one more minute”.

It's worth noting that even Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismissed the allegations as "false" and "complete fiction."

This is clearly a coordinated political hit job, and Hillary was happy to do her part.

The Haaretz article was published mere weeks before Israelis go to the polls to elect the 120-member Knesset, an election which will determine whether Netanyahu will remain prime minister.

Hillary even said the quiet part out loud when she said, “I love Israel, and I hate Netanyahu’s government and its policies,” and that “I love America, and I hate Trump’s government and its policies.” She even proposed that Washington should become more stringent towards Israel if the voters decide to reelect Netanyahu, saying “If the Israelis want to vote for that again, then I think the United States has to take a very tough position”.

Advertisement

That tells you everything you need to know about where her priorities actually are.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.