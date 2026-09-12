Exiled Iranian Prince Remembers Persians’ 9/11 Solidarity With U.S.

The Iranian regime celebrated when al-Qaida terrorists killed almost 3,000 Americans on Sept. 11, 2001. But many Persian people, including some of the same protesting for freedom 25 years later, turned out to express their solidarity with Americans.

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Reza Pahlavi, exiled crown prince of Iran and son of the last shah, still has contacts among the Persian people who are hoping to overthrow the current terrorist regime of Iran and restore a constitutional monarchy. Pahlavi often emphasizes that Iran would be America’s ally again instead of one of its most deadly enemies, if only the democratically-minded Persians were to emerge triumphant in the struggle. He connected this with the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Twenty-five years ago, in the days after 9/11, Iranians filled Tehran's squares with candles for the American dead, watched by the same security forces that still oppress them today. While global news networks were broadcasting shocking footage of celebrations in the Middle East region, the people of Iran stood as a profound, solitary exception of human empathy for Americans. The regime chanted death. Our people offered light. Iranians and Americans have never been enemies. We share one common enemy: the Islamic fanaticism that murdered the 2,977, and that has held my country hostage for 47 years. We also share a fundamental common value: liberty. Liberty is the cornerstone on which America is built and what Iranians are fighting for today. — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) September 11, 2026

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Pahlavi emphasized, “Iranians and Americans have never been enemies. We share one common enemy: the Islamic fanaticism that murdered the 2,977, and that has held my country hostage for 47 years. We also share a fundamental common value: liberty. Liberty is the cornerstone on which America is built and what Iranians are fighting for today.”

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Never forget the Iranian regime had numerous ties to al-Qaida — which was responsible for 9/11 — and the ayatollahs even potentially had direct involvement in or at least knowledge of the plan for the hijackings in 2001. The same Iranian regime America is fighting in 2026, and the leaders we will have to eliminate if we don’t want to keep fighting forever, is the regime that supported and celebrated 9/11. Similarly, the Persian people have not forgotten the horror of Islamic terrorism, because they have lived with that reality every day for 25 years, up to the massacre of tens of thousands of people in Iran this year. But perhaps we have forgotten.

That is the true tragedy of 9/11. For a very brief period, Americans recognized the existential evil of Islamic terrorism, and came together in patriotic unity. But that evaporated all too quickly. Twenty-five years later, a significant portion of Americans — especially young people — support Islamic terrorists, and large numbers of Muslims have moved into our communities and demanded we transform to suit them. And the same regime is ruining Iran that was there in 2001, still chanting the same “death to America.”

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How incredible it would be if, 25 years after 9/11, Americans were finally to take down the Iranian regime.

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