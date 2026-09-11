‘Sacred Oath’: Trump Vows ‘We Will Never, Ever Forget’ 9/11

President Donald Trump marked the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 Islamic terrorist attacks that killed thousands of Americans by taking a “sacred oath” not to forget the victims and not to stop fighting terror.

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As the president noted, it has been an entire generation since the infamous and devastating 2001 attacks. I was only a toddler when they occurred, and I do not remember a world or a travel system not impacted by the aftermath of 9/11. But just as my parents told me about what happened that day, just as my childhood pastor used to share the stories of the victims every year, we have to pass on the memory of the attacks to new generations. Islamic terrorism is as much a global and domestic threat as ever. In New York City itself, a pro-jihad Muslim is mayor. We cannot afford to forget 9/11, and we owe the victims better than that. As Trump said, “We don’t have a choice; it can only be victory.”

We will never, ever forget. ❤️🇺🇸



"We will honor their lives. We will cherish their beautiful memories. And we will protect this country and its freedoms for every future generation." pic.twitter.com/7DDfYdaAuJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 11, 2026

Trump told the people gathered for the memorial at the Pentagon, which lost many people in the 9/11 attack, “25 times we have gathered at this hallowed place, and at ground zero in New York, and a lonely field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.” The heroes of Flight 93, one of the hijacked planes in 2001, redirected the plane from its path toward the U.S. Capitol and crashed it into a field in Pennsylvania.

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“In 25 years, a generation has passed since the terror attacks of September 11, 2001,” Trump reflected. “Yet time has not dimmed the honor [for heroes] of that day when our country came face to face with true evil. Today, we renew the sacred oath that we first swore in their names.”

Related: 25 Years After 9/11, Hung Cao and Bibi Netanyahu Promise United Anti-Terror Front

The president then took an oath to the nearly 3,000 Americans who died that day. “A quarter of a century ago — [but] we will never, ever forget. That's why we fight today. We don't have a choice; it can only be victory. We fight hard, we fight to win. We will always remember the victims and the families of September 11, 2001, a very famous date, unfortunately, and it started out as such a beautiful day. We will honor their lives.”

He vowed, “We will cherish their beautiful memories, and we will protect this country and its freedoms for every future generation. We will protect it like never before.”

This is the oath that each and every American should take on this 25th anniversary of the al-Qaida attacks. For a quarter of a century now, we have been saying “never forget 9/11,” but if we don’t recognize the evil ideology that caused the attacks and the necessity of fighting it, then we have forgotten.

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Islam teaches that Jihad is holy and praiseworthy, and the terrorists who hijacked the planes in 2001 were simply carrying out the commands of their evil religion. Now Islamic terrorists from Gaza to Iran to Syria to right here in the United States want “death to America.” Just as the 9/11 attacks killed thousands of people, the struggle we are in now is existential. In honor of the 9/11 victims and brave first responders, we must settle for nothing less than total victory.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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