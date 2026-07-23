Trump Says Houthis and Tehran Masters Face ‘Major Military Punishment’

The genocidal Islamic regime of Iran has numerous terrorist proxies around the world, including the Houthis in Yemen. After the Houthis decided to join in the ongoing conflict on behalf of Iran, President Donald Trump warned that he will hold both the Houthis themselves and the Iranian regime accountable for such attacks.

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As a matter of fact, the Houthis attacked Israel much earlier in this current conflict, back in March. But overall they have conducted far fewer strikes than Lebanese Hezbollah, another Iranian proxy. Now it appears the Houthis are determined to make their presence felt once again in a bloody way.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday, “A year ago the United States of America attacked, very powerfully, the Houthis, for their interference with commerce and trade, by shooting at ships. Since that time, and during our conflict with Iran, they have acted very responsibly. Unfortunately, now they are starting up again, shooting at two Saudi Arabian ships last night.”

The president threatened, “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves, who I am very disappointed with in that they have, until now, acted very professionally and smart. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

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Related: Trump Tells Iran: We Hit One Bridge or Power Plant for Every Attack on Ships

The thing is, the whole purpose of existence for Islamic terrorists is killing non-Muslims and eventually dying during jihad so they can go straight to paradise. Therefore, you can always count on terrorists to return to terrorism, even if for some reason they grant a brief respite from attacks to a specific enemy.

The Trump administration has been trading threats with the Iranian regime for the past couple of weeks, as both sides realize this is truly an existential fight. For nearly 50 years, the Iranian regime has been trying to bring death to America. The murderous mullahs will not stop fighting the “Great Satan” until and unless we completely destroy their regime altogether. Given the fact that the Iranians just killed four more American troops, now would be an excellent time to rain hell on them.

Some Westerners wonder why Islamic terrorists from multiple nations across the Middle East deliberately join conflicts on behalf of other nations’ terrorists when they are only inviting death on themselves. Former Muslim and author Dan Burmawi has an answer.

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In a recent comment about fans of different World Cup teams, Burmawi said, “Americans cheer for America. Swedes cheer for Sweden. Muslims cheer for Muslims. Why? Because Islam is a state. Muslims are the citizens of that state, and Sharia is the constitution of that state.”

The Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah all fight other Muslims whenever they have a brief lull in fighting Jews and Christians. But the reason they will always end up coming to each other‘s aid in a fight against non-Muslims and respond to the call of the Iranian regime is that their first loyalty lies with Islam.

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