Trump Proposes Smithsonian Tributes to George Washington, ‘America’s Greatest Hero’

President Donald Trump is still at war with the woke, unpatriotic Smithsonian Institution, and his latest proposal to restore the Smithsonian’s mission is to have special exhibits and a massive new statue to honor the “father of our country.”

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On Feb. 22, 2032, we will mark the 300th anniversary of George Washington‘s birth. Trump envisions a special exhibition at the National Museum of American History beginning this year and going through that historic anniversary, an exhibition dedicated to honoring the most indispensable American leader. Trump is also hoping for a large statue of Washington to place in front of the museum, replacing the ugly and uninspiring sculpture there now, according to a Friday Truth Social post.

“George Washington… is easily America’s Greatest Hero. Without him, our Country and our Freedoms wouldn’t exist,” Trump correctly and enthusiastically declared. “And yet, during our Nation’s 250th Anniversary Year, the Museum has failed to give George Washington and our other Founding Fathers the celebration they deserve. Washington’s Heroic Crossing of the Delaware on December 25, 1776—One of the greatest moments and turning points of the Revolution—is not even mentioned in the Museum. His Victory at Trenton, and the stories of the Americans who fought and died for our Independence, deserve far more attention.”

In fact, the Smithsonian seems much more interested in pushing radical leftist propaganda than in actually teaching new generations about American history.

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🚨 What the Smithsonian’s Museum of American History is teaching kids about 9/11 is disgusting. It centers on “victims of Islamophobia,” uses material from CAIR, and says anti-Sharia laws are “disturbing.” Linda Sarsour and Rashida Tlaib are even praised ⬇️🧵 https://t.co/RzliaNWUq1 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 11, 2026

Since the Smithsonian operates under federal sanction and receives taxpayer money, it should be focused on patriotism and education, not on propaganda. Trump highlighted the core issue. “Under recently ended leadership, the Smithsonian created a ‘Center for Restorative History,’ and commissioned a ‘Decolonization Plan,’ to focus attention overwhelmingly on those who have been oppressed, but there is almost no attention paid to those who triumphed over great oppression, and against great odds,” he exclaimed.

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Trump highlighted one instance: “One current exhibit describes the period of 1492 to 1776, including Christopher Columbus’s discovery of the New World, and the European settlement of America, as the ‘Great Unsettling’ of the Continent.” That’s pure propaganda, as if no native tribes ever usurped each other (which actually happened regularly).

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Trump would prefer to see a Center for American Heroes. “Tell the stories of Americans who faced great challenges, overcame them, built great things, defended our Country, made America better, and helped our Nation more fully live up to our Founding Ideals. That is a History worth teaching, because it is America’s story,” he argued. “Instead of focusing on ideological activism, the leaders of America’s taxpayer-funded, National History Museum should be focused on telling America’s story—fairly, accurately, and coherently—and there is no better person to start with than George Washington.” The president could not be more right.

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