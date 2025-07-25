The Democrats Just Committed the Ultimate Self-Own

The Democratic Party’s latest PR disaster managed to set a new, hilarious standard for political self-owns. In its rush to stick it to Donald Trump and grab the headlines over high grocery prices, the DNC plastered social media with a chart intended to be a smoking gun about how high prices are in “Trump’s America.”

What actually happened? The DNC wound up torching itself. It also reminded America that the pain at the checkout counter is a byproduct of Joe Biden's time in office, not Trump's.

This blunder wasn’t just a minor flub, either. The very chart meant to indict Trump's presidency as a disaster for American consumers did the opposite. The dates and sharp price increases splattered across the graph pointed a giant, blinking neon arrow at the Biden years.

Democrats really are this stupid. pic.twitter.com/SlkAQ1ol2K — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) July 25, 2025

These folks couldn’t have scripted a better case against themselves if they tried. The DNC’s team must have genuinely thought the chart was a devastating rebuke of Trump’s record. Instead, it blew up in their faces.

Within hours, criticism poured in from every corner. Social media erupted, mocking the party’s staggering lack of self-awareness.

Posts like these make a lot more sense when you remember this… 🤡 https://t.co/bKGcnjzzNa pic.twitter.com/ICw1ADqBiP — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 24, 2025

Eventually, the post was deleted.

Annnnnd… it’s gone.



Great stuff @TheDemocrats.



The team that brought us Kamala’s brat summer continues to deliver. pic.twitter.com/iecWZji5ld — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 25, 2025

pic.twitter.com/lmuDX70cQv — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 25, 2025

Let’s not forget the context behind the disastrous post: Prices for core groceries soared under Biden’s watch. At a time when Americans are desperate for relief from punishing inflation, the DNC's attempt to lay blame at Trump’s feet underscored just how badly it's lost touch with reality. Eggs, once a symbol of inflation gone wild, have fallen in price after the new administration took charge.

On top of that, the economic apocalypse Democrats warned was coming because of Trump’s tariffs has repeatedly failed to materialize. The left, for all its cries about economic calamity under “Trump’s America,” now finds its receipts telling a very different story.

Rather than wrestling with tough questions about their agenda, Democrats defaulted to their most reliable strategy: Blame the other guy and hope no one notices the details. But ordinary Americans do notice: the family at the grocery store, the elderly couple watching retirement savings wither, and small business owners recalculating every cost. That’s why the DNC’s botched communications have gone viral not as a Democrat victory lap, but as a meme-worthy warning to political strategists everywhere: Never post a chart you haven’t read.

The clown show didn’t end with mere embarrassment. The DNC’s attempt at fast damage control — scrubbing the tweet — couldn’t erase the digital evidence. Screenshots, videos, and relentless mockery have transformed the whole episode from a tactical offensive into a lasting punchline.

This wasn’t just a routine social media misstep. It spotlighted a much deeper problem: the modern Democratic Party’s addiction to performative outrage and narrative over facts. The American people are tired of being gaslit by the very folks whose policies make their lives harder

The result? The DNC’s blunder became a rallying cry for Trump’s base and an unforced error that’s sure to haunt the party into the coming political battles. The price chart debacle illustrates, yet again, that when Democrats try too hard to “own” their opponents, they usually wind up owning themselves instead.

