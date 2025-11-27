Klobuchar Humiliated Herself and Accidentally Destroyed Biden

Do you remember when the DNC thought it had a brilliant gotcha moment against Donald Trump and instead humiliated itself?

Oh, that was a classic.

Back in July, the Democratic National Committee posted a chart on X showing rising grocery prices, hoping to prove how “terrible” things supposedly became under Trump.

Advertisement

The problem? The chart actually proved the opposite. It showed prices skyrocketed under Joe Biden.

Naturally, the post quickly turned into a viral punchline, a perfect example of Democrats tripping over their own talking points. Within hours, the DNC had to delete the post. But by then, the screenshots had spread like wildfire. The damage was done.

Instead of proving Trump was bad for consumers, the DNC reminded Americans just how brutal the Biden economy really was. Predictions of economic catastrophe under Trump never came true, no matter how loudly Democrats screamed about tariffs and trade wars. Meanwhile, under Biden, everything from gas to groceries crushed working families. The DNC debacle revealed something deeper about the party—it wasn’t an isolated mistake. It was a symptom of a larger problem: Democrats constantly perform outrage, blame Republicans for everything, and hope no one notices when the facts don’t add up.

Apparently, Amy Klobuchar didn’t get the memo.

This week, she repeated the exact same mistake, this time about electricity prices. On social media, Klobuchar triumphantly claimed that power bills have surged by 11% under Trump, blaming him for higher utility costs and a spike in past-due balances. It was supposed to be another zinger against Trump. But once again, reality intervened.

Advertisement

Under President Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high.



American families deserve better. pic.twitter.com/OQX8zzl6DB — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 26, 2025

The problem for Klobuchar? Trump wasn’t even in office when utility rates spiked. It was Biden.

But that crucial detail didn’t stop her from posting the misleading chart. She hit send, and within minutes, her mistake was obvious to everyone.

Well, everyone except her.

Social media users immediately seized on Klobuchar’s blunder, pointing out that she had essentially proven the opposite of what she intended. Many even fixed her chart for her.

You really thought you were doing something here, didn’t you? pic.twitter.com/oxKyb6U0wA — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 26, 2025

I'm sorry you were saying?



Biden - red block.

Trump - green block. pic.twitter.com/MUSFHDyJ1m — Frank Nero (@francoboca) November 26, 2025

Democrats like Klobuchar have spent years insisting they’re the party of “facts” and “science,” yet they repeatedly fumble when confronted with simple data.

We all know they love to grandstand about accountability but never apply it to their own policies or records. You know that Democrats spent the previous four years pretending that inflation wasn’t a real problem, claiming it was under control, even as prices were really going up. Then, the moment Joe Biden took office, they immediately started pretending that the high prices that came on his watch were Trump’s fault.

Advertisement

Klobuchar’s blunder perfectly illustrates how badly the Biden years broke the Democratic narrative. The Biden economy Democrats once touted as booming left millions struggling to keep their lights on and pay for groceries. In their desperation to rehabilitate Biden’s record, they’re trying to pin his failures on Trump..

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to become a part of our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!