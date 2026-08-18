Former Minnesota Election Official Describes Fraudsters Vouching for Ineligible Voters

A former Minnesota poll worker told an investigative reporter that he realized people who seemed to be professional vouchers would help individuals whom he had deemed ineligible to vote in certain elections.

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Cam Higby, an independent reporter, just attracted national attention by posting videos of himself wearing a full niqab and being approved to vote under a false name. Along with multiple other undercover reporters, he exposed the weakness and stupidity of the Minnesota vouching voter registration system.

In a separate interview with a man named Cliff Almquist, whom Higby identifies as a former head election judge in Minnesota, he exposed possible professional efforts to abuse the vouching system. In Minnesota, an "election judge" is a temporary trained poll worker, appointed by local election officials to staff polling places and administer elections in accordance with state law.

“There were like cases where there'd be almost a professional voucher. And I was pretty certain that they didn't know the person that they were vouching for,” Almquist said in a clip, which you can watch below.

“What do you mean, a professional voucher?” asked Higby.

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Almquist pondered for a few moments, evidently trying to use the most accurate description possible, while also thinking out loud. “With the NGOs and stuff, I mean, maybe they were getting paid,” Almquist said. “I mean, at the time, I just thought … that they were just community activists, you know, maybe unpaid community activists.” But with all the fraud he has seen since, the former judge admitted, “My mindset has changed as, well, maybe they were getting paid for how many people they could vouch for.”

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This is an interesting speculation for him to make because the Trump administration recently confirmed that at least one organization in Michigan was bribing people to fill out and submit falsified ballots. They were apparently getting paid based on how many ballots they could sneak through. So Almquist’s guess that there might be paid vouchers in Minnesota is not completely far-fetched. Perhaps this is something the Trump-Blanche Justice Department could investigate.

Minnesota HEAD ELECTION JUDGE says in interview that “professional vouchers” or “community activists” would wait for him to turn ineligible voters away, and then vouch for those people.



He said there was nothing he could do to stop the vouching if he believed it was fraudulent… pic.twitter.com/vezSXt0VPv — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) August 18, 2026

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Returning to his original point, Almquist stated the facts. “There would be people there that you were pretty certain they didn't know who the other person was, and they would fill up their — you know — eight people.” In Minnesota, every registered voter can vouch for up to eight other people for same-day voting registration. Talk about a system designed to facilitate fraud.

James O’Keefe, the Muckraker team, and Higby are causing furor with their videos proving they were able to use other voters’ names without verification to vouch for numerous other people, including individuals whom Muckraker claimed were Hamas terrorists.

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Almquist continued, “Somebody would come in, not have a proper ID, and then [the activists] would, you know, come back and vouch for them.”

Higby clarified, “Oh, so, like, the person would walk in, not be able to vote, because they're not pre-registered, and they couldn't register to vote because they didn't have a proof of address, and then later, somebody would come in and vouch for them?”

Almquist confirmed, “Yes, and that person would have vouched multiple times throughout the day for various people that they'd see me turn away.” Because that is not sketchy at all.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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