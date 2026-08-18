Potential Netflix Idea — Narcos: Penn State?

I've never been a fraternity brother obviously, and when I was in college, the frat bros really weren't my type. However, I know many of them like to party more than most college students, and that may or may not involve some illegal substances from time to time.

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At Penn State, they apparently take that a step further.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania's Attorney General Dave Sunday, in conjunction with the State College Police Department and the 54th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, announced charges against "14 people in connection to a cocaine-trafficking operation involving primarily college students and two fraternities."

Apparently, 13 of those charged are either students at the school now and/or were students in or around 2023-2024. The 14th suspect is the father of one of the students. That father is Paul Robinson, a prominent Pittsburgh lawyer, who allegedly tried to help the young men get out of this troubling criminal situation. He's charged with felony tampering, hindering apprehension for taking steps to conceal evidence, including a safe containing drugs and cash, and obstructing the investigation.

Those investigating found that two of the young men, Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson, would regularly make trips to New York and Philadelphia to secure large quantities of cocaine. Here's more from Sunday's office:

The cocaine was then cut and packaged — primarily at the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses — and distributed mainly to Penn State University students. Abbatiello, Robinson, and two others — Mohammed Hurabi and Lars Zeepvat — are charged with felony corrupt organizations, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, and related offenses. A fifth person, Robert Zanolla, is charged with felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility, and related misdemeanors. The eight other student-aged defendants charged are facing misdemeanor counts of possession and paraphernalia.

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Those eight are Liam Smith, Michael Brogno, Kaden Howe, Connor Hurleigh, Seth Beardsley, Kyle Ridpath, Daniel Price, and Charles Wiseman.

At least four of those charged are still students at the university.

Related: This Cartel Picked an Interesting Place to Do Business. It May Regret That Now.

"This was a coordinated and highly-profitable drug-trafficking crew revolving around two senior members of the fraternities, other fraternity brothers, and pledges," Sunday said in a statement. "In fact, according to the evidence uncovered, cutting and packaging cocaine was, for some pledges, an indoctrination into the fraternities."

In other words, if you want to join, you've got to help us cut and package cocaine. Sounds almost like some cartel-level nonsense. Perhaps Netflix will come up with Narcos: Penn State?

JUST IN: 13 Penn State fraternity brothers charged with running a major cocaine trafficking ring, with some pledges allegedly forced to cut & package cocaine as part of their “indoctrination” into the frats. pic.twitter.com/QDXtjgNjhL — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 17, 2026

El Sigma Chapo pic.twitter.com/qOJuYuXNqR — Conviction Meta (@conviction_meta) August 17, 2026

Penn State responded to the allegations in an official statement, saying it's "horrified" and that criminal activity has no place on its campus. It also said that it's placing Delta Upsilon on interim suspension. The other fraternity involved, Sigma Chi, is not recognized by the school. It will be launching its own investigation into the matter.

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"We are horrified by these serious allegations against current and former students," said Andrea Dowhower, vice president for Student Affairs. "Criminal activity, including hazing, such as this has no place at our institution, and we will cooperate with law enforcement in any way we can. We will continue to enhance our efforts around health and safety and hazing educational efforts for all our organizations."

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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