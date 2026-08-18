Commerce Department: 24,000 Noncitizens Voted in 2020 Election

The U.S. Department of Commerce is in the midst of an investigation that has already uncovered at least 24,000+ noncitizens who voted in the 2020 election. Once again, evidence undermines the ridiculous argument that 2020 was the most secure election in history.

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Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick posted on X August 18, “The Department of Commerce’s Census Bureau just released its analysis showing more than 24,000 noncitizens illegally voted in the 2020 election. Not just registered but literally illegally voted. And that is just the beginning. More than 32 million more voters’ records will be analyzed in the coming weeks, and these records will likely show tens of thousands of additional illegal voters.”

Lutnick added, “The American people deserve transparency. We are making sure the facts are out for everyone to see.”

As a reminder, Joe Biden supposedly won the 2020 election by about seven million votes. But his margins of victory in individual swing states were not always so large. For instance, Biden‘s margin of victory over Trump in Georgia was fewer than 12,000 votes. And since then the FBI has investigated Georgia for election fraud. Even 24,000 noncitizen votes could have had an impact on the final results of the 2020 presidential election, not to mention all the other federal, state, and local elections that took place. And Lutnick obviously expects to find more noncitizen voters.

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Donald Trump recently declassified documents revealing a huge network of election fraudsters, both foreign and domestic, including ballot fraud and voter data theft from Communist China.

Read Also: Ex-Fauci Advisor Pleads Guilty to Hiding COVID Origin Records

Elections have very serious consequences. Think of how many wars began around the world while Joe Biden was president. How many people died from his horrible COVID-19 and foreign policies? How much expensive weaponry and equipment did Islamic terrorists get a hold of thanks to the Afghanistan withdrawal and funding for Gaza?

Ketanji Brown Jackson is making a mockery out of the Supreme Court, numerous woke judges across the country are misinterpreting the law, and countless leftist incompetents got military promotions and bureaucratic appointments thanks to the Biden administration. Many thousands of Americans lost their jobs and scholarships to Bidenomics and vaccine mandates. Millions of illegal aliens stormed our borders and sucked up taxpayer money under Biden, and most of them are still here. We do not know to this day how many of them were terrorists and hostile foreign assets.

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Related: Former Minnesota Election Official Describes Fraudsters Vouching for Ineligible Voters

Hundreds of January 6 protesters, pro-lifers, Trump allies, whistleblowers, and other political dissidents went to jail or spent years in court because of Biden-era lawfare. All of this and more were the results of the 2020 election that we now know certainly involved fraud and possibly was stolen. And we are not even addressing all the effects of various local and state elections that might’ve been influenced by fraud also.

Indeed, who is to say if any of our elections are honest anymore, so vast is the Democrat fraud network?

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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