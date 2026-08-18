Ex-Fauci Advisor Pleads Guilty to Hiding COVID Origin Records

A former advisor to ex-NIAID Director Anthony Fauci has pleaded guilty to conspiring to hide information about the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the news about David Morens on Tuesday, breaking down the evidence against Morens. It appears there were multiple officials involved in the conspiracy.

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After an FBI investigation with our DOJ partners, Dr. Fauci’s associate, David Morens, just pleaded guilty to conspiracy in a scheme to avoid FOIA requests and the Federal Records Act connected to COVID-19 research grants.



The FBI uncovered that Morens, Co-Conspirator 1,… pic.twitter.com/IR7TCUm10m — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 18, 2026

This case goes back to the fact that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was funding coronavirus research at the lab in China where many now believe researchers developed COVID-19. Patel explained that Morens and his co-conspirators planned to defraud the U.S. after the NIH terminated a grant to Co-Conspirator 1.

The NIH axed the grant, “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence COVID-19,” after realizing evidence indicated that the virus came out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in 2019.

Read Also: Did Jack Smith Kill Any Swalwell Charges Over China Scandal?

“Mr. Morens and his co-conspirators then agreed in writing to intentionally hide their communications from public view by corresponding through Morens’s personal Gmail account rather than his official NIH email account,” Patel said. “This FBI investigation remains ongoing. No one is above the law.”

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Speaking of no one being above the law, will we be seeing any further charges against Fauci? With all the evidence against him now of lying under oath and being in contempt of Congress, he definitely should be facing jail time. Fauci also hid evidence, deliberately lied about the risk of vaccine injuries, including miscarriages, and deliberately lied about the effectiveness of the vaccines to prevent transmission of the virus. Why should he get away with all of that just because he was higher ranking?

Think of how many people were censored on social media and possibly even lost their jobs or longtime friendships because they said that COVID-19 originated in a lab and that the COVID vaccines were not perfectly safe and reliable. The NIH was part of the Biden-Harris administration’s massive censorship industrial complex. Fauci and Morens were complicit in all of that.

The COVID cartel has one less member.



Accountability has begun, and much more needs to follow.



Kudos to my PSI staff for finding the email that initially exposed David Morens. https://t.co/TvyClCO0ov — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 18, 2026

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Sen. Johnson is right to refer to a COVID cartel. Members of the federal and state governments, social media executives, big business executives, the pharmaceutical industry, academic institutions, and top medical and scientific leaders were all coordinating with each other to suppress the truth and push their preferred narratives. This was a conspiracy not of a handful of men, but of numerous institutions against the American people.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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