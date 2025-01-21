Exclusive: FBI Whistleblower Who Exposed J6 Weaponization Speaks Out on Pardons

A former FBI agent who was aggressively targeted for challenging Biden's weaponized federal campaign against J6ers spoke out on Donald Trump’s J6 pardons in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

Steve Friend is an FBI whistleblower and now a podcaster who lost his job and found himself the target of outrageous federal persecution after he respectfully challenged his superiors on the unconstitutional, illegal, biased campaign against Jan. 6 protestors. He and fellow whistleblowers who call themselves “The Suspendables” saw up close and personal just how terrible the corruption in the FBI was, and now Friend is praising Trump for pardoning or commuting the sentences of nearly all Jan. 6 prisoners.

Friend told me, “Blanket pardons are the correct decision. Regardless of the fact pattern for any particular J6 case, the federal government made a deliberate decision to depart from its obligation to follow due process. When that happens, the justice system in a free country has no alternative but to consider cases irrevocably tainted and every defendant must go free.”

As of the writing of this article, the D.C. “Gulag” jail is finally preparing to release some 20 Jan. 6 prisoners who were pardoned yesterday, although their release has unfortunately not been officially confirmed.

The FBI whistleblowers have been fully vindicated after four years of federal corruption and lies. Friend added, “I cautioned my FBI superiors about this reality in 2022. They refused to heed my concerns and weaponized the security clearance process to retaliate against me for making whistleblower disclosures to Congress. I'm grateful that President Trump saw fit to attempt to right the wrongs the FBI committed against J6ers.”

Friend and other whistleblowers including Kyle Seraphin hope to receive reinstatement, back pay, and the ability to clean house in a major way at the FBI/DOJ.

If you aren't tracking this... the J6 absurdity is over for all of them. They are all going home.



Any FBI agent with an Open J6 lead better read the writing on the White House walls... pic.twitter.com/OzUnXqxbkv — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) January 21, 2025

Despite the pardons from Trump, prisons and halfway houses across America were reportedly slow-rolling J6 prisoners’ releases, and the infamous Washington, D.C., jail known as “the Gulag” was on Monday evening absolutely refusing to let more than a dozen Jan. 6 hostages go.

This Metropolitan Police Officer laughed when I told her the US Marshals were called she said I don't care.



They are openly defying your pardon @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/KkoyLcRyb8 — Trisha Hope - National Delegate-TX (@JustTheTweets17) January 21, 2025

Members of the House Freedom Caucus, including Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), reportedly came to the “Gulag” after allegations of police and prison authority belligerence and refusal to comply with Trump’s order. This came after Joe Biden pardoned or commuted the sentences of literal murderers, Chinese spies, and pedophiles.

You can watch Steve Friend on his shows "True Blue" on PatriotTV and "The American Radicals Podcast" on Rumble.