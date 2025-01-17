Biden Issues Thousands More Commutations in New Clemency Blitz

Joe Biden’s presidency has been a four-year-long dumpster fire. While he seems intent on conducting a rewrite of his legacy, his post-election decisions have been rife with controversy, igniting criticism across the political spectrum. Since the election, he went back on his word to pardon his son Hunter Biden, and he followed that up with a record-breaking clemency spree, which included child rapists and murderers.

At the time I expressed concern that those actions were just the beginning, and it turns out I was right. Early on Friday morning, Biden issued thousands more commutations.

"Today, I am commuting the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug offenses who are serving disproportionately long sentences compared to the sentences they would receive today under current law, policy, and practice. With this action, I have now issued more individual pardons and commutations than any president in U.S. history," Biden said in a statement released by the White House, bragging about the distinction as if it’s a good thing.

Biden continued:

Today’s clemency action provides relief for individuals who received lengthy sentences based on discredited distinctions between crack and powder cocaine, as well as outdated sentencing enhancements for drug crimes. As Congress recognized through the Fair Sentencing Act and the First Step Act, it is time that we equalize these sentencing disparities. This action is an important step toward righting historic wrongs, correcting sentencing disparities, and providing deserving individuals the opportunity to return to their families and communities after spending far too much time behind bars. I am proud of my record on clemency and will continue to review additional commutations and pardons.

It should be noted that the White House did not release the names of those receiving commutations. Something tells me that quite a few of them are indeed violent criminals.

With three days to go, what else is Biden going to do? Just before Christmas, Biden issued an unprecedented wave of pardons and commutations, including the death sentences of 37 federal death row inmates.

The list includes Thomas Sanders, who murdered a 12-year-old girl and her mother; Iouri Mikhel, responsible for killing five immigrants in ransom kidnappings; Kaboni Savage, a drug dealer tied to 12 murders, including four children; James Roane Jr., linked to 11 drug-related murders; and Jorge Avila-Torrez, who sexually assaulted and killed two young girls before later strangling a naval officer.

Biden defended his actions by citing his conscience and experience, stating, “In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted.” He blamed the incoming Trump administration for potentially reversing his death penalty moratorium but offered no justification for why the original sentences were unjust.

Curiously, despite claiming a moral objection to the death penalty, Biden did not commute the sentences of high-profile death row inmates like Robert Bowers, the Tree of Life Synagogue shooter; Dylann Roof, the Charleston church shooter; and Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. This inconsistency has fueled skepticism about whether Biden’s decisions were driven by principle or politics, leaving many Americans questioning his motivations.

January 20 can’t come soon enough. As Inauguration Day approaches, the anticipation isn’t just about the event — it’s about the promise of a Trump-led America: a booming economy, fair justice, secure borders, and leadership that puts America first. A brighter future is on the horizon.

