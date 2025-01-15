Report: Trump May Not Be Safe at His Inauguration

We’re all excited about Trump’s coming inauguration, but in light of the recent attempts on his life, it’s a fair question to ask if all the necessary safety precautions are being taken to ensure his safety.

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino isn’t sure.

“I've been getting a ton of questions, ‘Dan, how do you feel about this inauguration?’ ‘You think it's going to be safe?’ And the answer is complicated. That's not an easy yes or no question.”

In response to the recent Secret Service and FBI briefing, Bongino stated bluntly, “the inauguration is probably not safe.”

He went on to explain that while he was speculating, his fear was rooted in the incompetence of those at the top of key agencies like the Secret Service and FBI. Bongino’s experience gives him a unique perspective on security protocols, but even with that, he’s not confident in what’s being planned for the inauguration.

Bongino wasn’t just speaking off the cuff. He referenced his own experience with presidential security, recalling that he was responsible for securing the most critical section of the presidential inaugural route during Barack Obama’s first inauguration. He described how the route was straightforward and that, as part of his responsibilities, he was tasked with overseeing the area where Obama would exit the car. This experience is significant, as it shows Bongino’s deep familiarity with inauguration security and the importance of the job.

So why does Bongino feel so uneasy about Trump’s safety now? It’s the people in charge of security at the top levels of the Secret Service and FBI that concern him. He has little confidence that they can handle the responsibility, especially when considering their “known incompetence.”

While Bongino wishes he could be briefed on the security plan to give him more confidence, he remains skeptical. “If President Trump were to stay in the car and forego the walk, I would be comfortable,” Bongino said, expressing his doubts about the safety of the traditional inauguration route where the president typically walks. “I have not been briefed in on the security plan. I wish I was. I would like to review it myself because I've done it before and I want to see what they're looking at. I know exactly what it's supposed to look like.”

Adding to his concerns, Bongino highlights troubling statements from the FBI. The agency claimed, “we are not currently tracking any specific or credible threats to the inaugural ceremony or to the Capitol complex.” This statement raised alarm bells for Bongino. He is convinced that there must be threats to the inauguration, and the FBI’s denial only deepens his suspicion.

“Whatever the FBI says these days, I tend to believe the opposite,” he said.

Given the FBI’s track record on handling issues related to Trump, Bongino doesn’t trust its assurances, and I have to agree.

The lack of transparency and clarity from both the FBI and Secret Service only adds to the growing unease. Bongino stated that had the FBI been forthright about “tracking very serious threats,” he would at least know they were taking the situation seriously. Instead, the lack of acknowledgment of any threats makes him question whether it is truly prepared.

While Bongino hopes the FBI is telling the truth and that security will be sufficient, his deep mistrust of the agency, particularly in regard to Donald Trump, leads him to believe otherwise. As Bongino points out, “there’s no reason to trust the FBI when it comes to anything involving Donald Trump,” citing its controversial track record with previous scandals involving the former president.

