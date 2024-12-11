Exclusive: FBI Whistleblowers Say Resigning Director Wray Was a ‘Failure’ in His Role

FBI Director Chris Wray’s resignation has been announced, and, as FBI whistleblowers Kyle Seraphin and Steve Friend emphasized, he leaves a legacy of abuses, weaponization of federal power, and political bias behind.

Soon after it was announced that Wray told an FBI employee town hall he was stepping down, Seraphin slammed Wray in exclusive comments to PJ Media. “Chris Wray's announced departure from the FBI represents a tacit acknowledgment of his failure to lead the Bureau,” Seraphin told me. Friend, meanwhile, described himself as “ecstatic” at Wray’s resignation.

Seraphin insisted, “Wray spent the last six years being led around by the nose ‘in bubble wrap,’ to use his words. His tenure will mark the fastest and most public decline in respect for the storied institution.” Seraphin listed off the FBI scandals under the outgoing director: “Wray will be synonymous with J6, politically charged investigations, FISA abuse, and the weaponization of federal law enforcement. The Harris campaign wanted to ‘turn the page’ on Donald Trump, but the American people voted to turn the page on Biden, Wray, and government officials who have thumbed their noses at oversight.” He concluded, “January 20th can't come quickly enough.” It’s a sentiment shared by many after four years of federal catastrophes.

Friend is celebrating Wray’s resignation. “After witnessing the FBI's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story, scandalous mishandling of the Larry Nassar sexual assaults, deliberate targeting of Catholics and pro-life Americans, and abuse of whistleblowers, I am ecstatic to watch Wray resign in shame,” he told me.

Wray, who was appointed by Donald Trump during the latter’s first term but who has become infamous under Joe Biden, said during the town hall, “After weeks of careful thought, I've decided the right thing for the bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down.” This time, Trump has nominated hardcore anti-establishment Kash Patel as FBI Director, a choice applauded by FBI whistleblowers, including Seraphin and Friend. It appears that Wray’s resignation confirms the rumors that even Washington, D.C., is becoming resigned to Patel’s confirmation.

Under Wray, concerned parents who challenged bad policies at school board meetings and traditional Catholics were spied upon. Elderly Trump supporters who were present in D.C. on Jan. 6 were targeted with more fervor than literal pedophiles. The FBI was also part of the relentless campaign against Trump, especially the infamous Mar-a-Lago raid. And the FBI colluded with social media companies to silence Americans’ free speech. Wray himself has admitted the COVID-era FBI campaign against parents was not evidence-based — what other investigations were not, either?

In any case, Wray knew that Trump would fire him once he took office. This resignation preempts the almost inevitable humiliation of being canned. Now, hopefully, Patel and Trump can enact major reforms at the FBI, hold those responsible for the abuses to account, and reinstate FBI agents who prioritized their integrity and their oath to the Constitution ahead of politicized weaponization.