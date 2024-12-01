Exclusive: FBI Whistleblower’s Priorities for Kash Patel

Catherine Salgado | 1:30 PM on December 01, 2024
AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File

Kash Patel, an avowed foe of the Deep State, has been selected by Donald Trump to be FBI director. FBI whistleblower and show host Steve Friend has recommendations for Patel’s priorities once in office based on his own experience in the corrupted agency.

Friend was an FBI agent who took his oath to the Constitution seriously, and therefore found himself in the crosshairs of FBI leaders weaponizing the system against Jan. 6 protesters, parents at school board meetings, and other political dissidents. Now a best-selling author and podcast host, Friend described what he hopes to see Patel do as FBI director in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

“Director Patel should immediately dissolve the FBI case quota system and Intelligence Branch,” Friend told me. “These protocols have contributed to the bureau’s devolution into a politicized secret police force.”

Friend added, “He should also eliminate the FBI’s nine diversity advisory committees which operate outside the chain of command and revamp hiring practices to focus on merit.” DEI is poisonous, and it needs to be eradicated from our government. The Biden-Harris administration encouraged it, but the Trump administration can reverse that destructive trend.

Trump's Commerce Pick: Tariffs Will Make US Money, Protect US Workers

Friend has previously explained why the quota system at the FBI is so pernicious. The system means that offices and agents are supposed to have a specific number of cases in various different categories, with promotions, etc. at stake. Unfortunately, the quota system incentivizes agents to entrap individuals, and even to create crimes that don’t exist, since it requires agents to meet arbitrary statistical goals. 

Dinesh D’Souza’s film “Police State” (which also featured Friend) addressed how the FBI has spent years on this sort of entrapment and the frantic invention of “crimes” that just didn’t exist. Jan. 6 provided a particularly egregious example of the corruption that was encouraged in the FBI by the quota system.

Friend’s fellow FBI whistleblowers Garret O’Boyle and Kyle Seraphin hailed Patel’s appointment too. Seraphin described himself as “Pumped” and retweeted a call for himself and Friend to be reinstated under Patel. O’Boyle, meanwhile, praised Patel, “I've been clear about #KashOnly for @fbi director. I know I'm biased after what they did to my family vs. what he did through his foundation for us in the aftermath. Nonetheless, it's an astounding and grateful day.”

Jan. 6 and the Corruption of the FBI Quota System

As a former FBI agent, Friend saw first hand the corruption, the politicization, and the bias of today’s FBI. But with Kash Patel nominated for FBI director, Americans can hope to see major reforms and accountability enacted, including the reforms Friend recommended. It’s time to make the FBI American again.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

