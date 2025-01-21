D.C. Gulag Holds J6 Prisoners Hostage Despite Trump’s Pardons

One of Donald Trump’s first acts as president was to commute the sentences of or pardon nearly every single Jan. 6 prisoner, setting them all free. But multiple prisons and halfway houses have resisted complying, with the D.C. gulag holding multiple prisoners hostage and refusing to release them.

Advertisement

Trump’s historic order commuted the sentences of about a dozen individuals and pardoned “all individuals convicted of offenses related to event that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.” It ordered that those “currently held in prison are released immediately.” But the thugs who have so abused and trampled the rights of the J6ers under the Biden-Harris administration for four years are defying the law one last time. J6ers and friends reported prisons and halfway houses across America slow-rolling prisoners’ releases, and the infamous Washington, D.C., jail nicknamed the Gulag flat out refused to release multiple J6 hostages.

If you are a family member of a J6 hostage go to the prison and show a copy.



They have to release the prisoner.



Pardon power is absolute total and immediate.



Don’t let them delay - we demand immediate release!



Bring them home! pic.twitter.com/gqgA09HNSu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 21, 2025

Even Elon Musk responded to families’ pleas, resharing a message urging them to bring Trump‘s pardon with them to the prison and requesting to be notified if they continued to encounter resistance in the release of their loved ones.

A family member of J6er Jake Lang, likely his fiancée, accused via Lang’s X account on Monday evening that he was assaulted by prison guards, handcuffed, and thrown back in his cell while in the process of being released. Lang has been in jail for four years without a trial in inhumane conditions, much of it in solitary confinement. I was subsequently able to reach Lang by text, and he confirmed that the D.C. Gulag was refusing to release some of the J6 prisoners.

Advertisement

“The GULAG doesn't want to cough up its hostages!!! After 1465 days, every second is like an eternity!! I'm ready to go home!!! God will deliver!!!” Lang wrote me in his message.

Related: LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL: Trump Pardons 1500+ J6ers, Pro-Life Activist

Early Tuesday morning, Lang posted an update: “Hey @elonmusk they are STILL HOLDING me & 20 other J6 Political Prisoners hostage inside the Washington DC Jail Gulag & WONT LET US LEAVE!!!” He reiterated the accusation of assault. “I was swarmed & assaulted by prison officials including Lt. Allen & his Emergency Response Team (ERT) Thugs last night while sitting all packed up to leave!!!! Our were families are standing outside in below freezing 10° weather until 1am when they released 2 hostages, there are still 20 of us in here!!! [sic]"

Lang addressed Musk because, as noted above, the X owner and Trump administration official had posted the night before to confirm that Trump‘s executive order did indeed demand the immediate release of all J6 prisoners. But prison guards have been reported laughing at or harassing individuals who showed up to reunite with Jan. 6 prisoners.

This Metropolitan Police Officer laughed when I told her the US Marshals were called she said I don't care.



They are openly defying your pardon @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/KkoyLcRyb8 — Trisha Hope - National Delegate-TX (@JustTheTweets17) January 21, 2025

Advertisement

This is completely unacceptable and illegal. Prison authorities are openly defying presidential pardons and orders. This is one more disgusting and shameful illustration of how abusive, dishonest, biased, and vindictive our prison system is in America now. Biden pardoned or commuted the sentences of literal murderers, Chinese spies, and pedophiles, but when Trump pardons innocent patriots, the jails hold them hostage.