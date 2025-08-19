Remember the Virgnia County That Protected a Trans Predator? Now It's Punishing Teen Boys for — What?

Kevin Downey Jr. | 6:15 PM on August 19, 2025
Loudoun.gov

You may recall the distraught father whom cops roughed up at a Loudon County School District (LCSD) schoolboard meeting after daring to ask why the school didn't report the teenage transamabob who brutally raped his daughter to the police.

The Loudoun County, Va., school board decided, rather than report the trans animals who raped and sodomized a 14-year-old girl to the cops, that it would send him to a different school, where he summarily attacked another young girl.  

The animal in a skirt who attacked the young girl was charged with "two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy, and one count of forcible fellatio."

Students, disgusted by the county's refusal to protect them from a violent, sexual deviant, walked out of class in defiance.

Related: Loudoun County Students Walk Out of Class in Protest

The aforementioned father was convicted of disorderly conduct and declared a "domestic extremist" for being upset that a dude in a skirt raped his daughter in a girls' restroom. 

FACT-O-RAMA! The Loudoun County school district coddled the trans rapist but then tried to suspend kids who refused to wear masks to class, despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin declaring masks optional. Reminder, children made up a fraction of people who got seriously ill from COVID. Another study showed that masks "may make little to no difference in how many people caught a flu-like illness/COVID-like illness." 

Before the sexual assault, a six-year-old came home from her LCSD school and asked her mom if she was "evil" because of her skin color, something she "learned" that day in class.

Considering the LCSD's proven history of knee-bending dedication to cultural Marxism, it should come as no surprise that it has decided to suspend two male high school students for "sexual harassment" after they questioned why there was a girl — who pretends to be a boy — in their locker room.

PRIVACY-O-RAMA! Shooting video in a locker room violates school policy, but the "trans" girl who did it is not facing an investigation. I am sensing a theme.

ABC Channel 7 news reported the boys' punishment for asking why there is a girl in the boys' locker room:

The punishment includes ten days of suspension and a no-contact order with the complainant, including not being able to be in any of the same classes. The boys are also required to meet with school administrators to determine a corrective action plan.

Remember, the trans rapist didn't get punished, nor did anyone report him to the cops. The district simply sent him to a different school, where he attacked another student.

One of the suspended male students and his family moved out of the school district, but his mother is upset because her son will now have a blemish on his permanent school record for wanting privacy in a boy's locker room.

CODA-O-RAMA! Scott Ziegler, the LCSD superintendent who refused to punish the rapist, was fired but was paid his full yearly salary of $323,000. The father who was convicted of "disorderly conduct" got a pardon from Gov. Youngkin.

And just when you'd think the Marxist stains controlling the LCSD might have learned a lesson, they bring us this:

As you just saw, the LCSD is doubling down on cultural Marxism. Are you just going to sit there and take it? Are you going to allow your kids to deal with this kind of dangerous lunacy?

FIGHT BACK!

The filthy communists won't stop until they are forced to stop.

Click HERE to become a PJ Media VIP warrior and join the fight against Marxism. We are in a war for Western civilization and can't win without all hands on deck. #ThisIsNotADrill

PJ Media won't sugarcoat the truth. We will always bring you honest news, especially when it threatens OUR kids and OUR values. That is why the left hates us and wants us shut down for good. Join the fight, NOW, and keep free speech free!


