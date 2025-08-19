Remember the Virgnia County That Protected a Trans Predator? Now It's Punishing Teen Boys for — What?

You may recall the distraught father whom cops roughed up at a Loudon County School District (LCSD) schoolboard meeting after daring to ask why the school didn't report the teenage transamabob who brutally raped his daughter to the police.

If they could do this to a Loudoun County, VA father — simply for complaining that his daughter was sexually assaulted in a school bathroom — imagine what they could do to you.

pic.twitter.com/DaeMGzpI4K — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 13, 2025

The Loudoun County, Va., school board decided, rather than report the trans animals who raped and sodomized a 14-year-old girl to the cops, that it would send him to a different school, where he summarily attacked another young girl.

The animal in a skirt who attacked the young girl was charged with "two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy, and one count of forcible fellatio."

Students, disgusted by the county's refusal to protect them from a violent, sexual deviant, walked out of class in defiance.

The aforementioned father was convicted of disorderly conduct and declared a "domestic extremist" for being upset that a dude in a skirt raped his daughter in a girls' restroom.

Before the sexual assault, a six-year-old came home from her LCSD school and asked her mom if she was "evil" because of her skin color, something she "learned" that day in class.

Loudoun County mother: "My six year old somberly came to me and asked if she was born evil because she was a white person, something she learned in a history lesson at school."pic.twitter.com/0NJL5YCoHG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 29, 2021

Considering the LCSD's proven history of knee-bending dedication to cultural Marxism, it should come as no surprise that it has decided to suspend two male high school students for "sexual harassment" after they questioned why there was a girl — who pretends to be a boy — in their locker room.

PRIVACY-O-RAMA! Shooting video in a locker room violates school policy, but the "trans" girl who did it is not facing an investigation. I am sensing a theme.

ABC Channel 7 news reported the boys' punishment for asking why there is a girl in the boys' locker room:

The punishment includes ten days of suspension and a no-contact order with the complainant, including not being able to be in any of the same classes. The boys are also required to meet with school administrators to determine a corrective action plan.

Remember, the trans rapist didn't get punished, nor did anyone report him to the cops. The district simply sent him to a different school, where he attacked another student.

One of the suspended male students and his family moved out of the school district, but his mother is upset because her son will now have a blemish on his permanent school record for wanting privacy in a boy's locker room.

CODA-O-RAMA! Scott Ziegler, the LCSD superintendent who refused to punish the rapist, was fired but was paid his full yearly salary of $323,000. The father who was convicted of "disorderly conduct" got a pardon from Gov. Youngkin.

And just when you'd think the Marxist stains controlling the LCSD might have learned a lesson, they bring us this:

🚨Breaking: The Loudoun County School Board has decided to go to war with the U.S. Department of Education!



The Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) district will not comply with President Trump's executive orders or adhere to Title IX. The district will maintain controversial… pic.twitter.com/AmtiVbsVw5 — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) August 13, 2025

As you just saw, the LCSD is doubling down on cultural Marxism. Are you just going to sit there and take it? Are you going to allow your kids to deal with this kind of dangerous lunacy?

