LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL: Trump Pardons 1500+ J6ers, Pro-Life Activist

After four years of one of the most shameful and partisan political persecutions in American history, Donald Trump has pardoned approximately 1,500 Jan. 6 prisoners and at least one pro-lifer, finally serving justice to the hostages of the Biden-Harris administration.

The Biden administration, the mainstream media, the Democrat Party and its RINO allies, corrupt prison authorities and judges, and the alphabet soup federal agencies (especially the FBI/DOJ) ran an unprecedented campaign against Jan. 6 protestors and pro-lifers even while ignoring violent pro-Hamas rioters and illegal alien murderers. Trump announced about 1,500 pardons and 6+ commutations, and the report from J6ers themselves is that all the political prisoners are being released. Trump told the press the J6ers had been “destroyed” by a thoroughly unjust system.

Many of them have already been set free, including Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys leader who never entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 but was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Jake Lang, who has spent four years in horribly inhumane conditions in jail (much of that time in solitary confinement) without even a trial, let alone a conviction, posted that he was told the Justice Department was dropping his case.

Pro-lifers are also reportedly going to be set free, as young mother Bevelyn Williams has already been pardoned, according to LifeNews. Hopefully Eva Edl, survivor of Nazism and Communism, and the other pro-life prisoners will also be released.

Here is the order related to J6 pardons. There are 14 individuals whose sentences are commuted and they will review the cases for pardons.



"This proclamation ends a grave national injustice that has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years and begins a… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 21, 2025

Jan. 6 prisoners have been treated worse than terrorists, denied not only rights but even basic necessities. They have been physically, emotionally, and psychologically abused. For four years, the Biden-Harris administration tried to break their spirits and make a public example of them. Thus would the opponents of the Marxist regime be treated. Just as Democrats once tortured and oppressed slaves, and later targeted and murdered both black Americans and white Republicans, as they interned Japanese and Italians and Germans during WWII, just so Democrats now try to destroy anyone who disagrees publicly with their ideology.

It is tragic that Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland, the casualties to police brutality on Jan. 6, did not survive to see this day (in fact, Biden pardoned Babbitt’s killer). And at least five Jan. 6 prisoners committed suicide in despair as they faced decades in prison, including Matt Perna, a peaceful Jan. 6er whose life was ruined by vicious partisan lawfare.

#BreakingNews Biden Has pardoned Michael Byrd, Byrd Shot & KILLED Ashli Babbitt....



The pardon applies to every police officer interviewed by the J6 Committee for ALL crimes committed before, on, or after J6. pic.twitter.com/hqhnPBCE7N — News Channel3 Now (@newschannel3now) January 20, 2025

But justice and liberty have been restored in America. The Founding Fathers were once falsely called many of the same hideous names that have been hurled at Jan. 6ers because they valued their liberties over their personal safety and were willing to take a stand for them. Now Donald Trump has reversed the terrible tyranny of the Democrats’ shameful oppression of the Jan. 6ers and the other political prisoners. Let’s make America free again.