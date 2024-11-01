Exclusive: J6 Prisoner on How Election Is ‘Life or Death’ for Political Prisoners

For political prisoners of the Biden-Harris administration’s biased injustice system, the 2024 election will determine whether they will receive objective justice or spend most of their lives behind bars.

Advertisement

I spoke with Jake Lang, a prisoner for over three years without trial and currently in solitary confinement, about federal rights abuses and the significance of this election. Lang and other J6ers were supposed to be able to vote, but the prison authorities never provided the means (despite promising them), so more than ever the prisoners must rely on other voters to ensure a change of federal leadership.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, America has gone from being the “shining beacon of light on the hill” with Lady Liberty and Justice being blind to considerations of political and racial differences, to a weaponized criminal justice system. For numerous Jan. 6 protesters, including Lang, unless Americans vote Donald Trump into office, they could spend the next two decades in jail.

One expects in “a banana republic or some type of third world autocratic regime” to see a “justice system [that] is bent and skewed against political dissidents and political opponents, like in Russia, where … Alex[ei] Navalny was recently murdered by Vladimir Putin,” Lang said. But “that same political weaponization of the government against constitutionalists and conservatives in this country [is] taking shape, the same thing that they do in violent coups and Venezuela and all … communist regimes,” he added.

After the Supreme Court threw out 1512 (c)(2) charges against one Jan. 6 protestor, Lang says, making the probable success of the same charge against him lower, “they basically got vindictive, and they superseded me with another assault charge that I had no idea what it is, I've never seen the evidence of it yet.” Jake has been charged with assaulting law enforcement, but he says he was trying to defend individuals being brutalized by police, including Rosanne Boyland, who was subsequently murdered by Capitol police.

Advertisement

Philip Anderson and Thomas Tatum swore that Lang saved their lives in the melee, but as Lang’s trial was just postponed indefinitely, yet another apparent violation of Lang’s Sixth Amendment rights, he has yet to have the chance to make his case in court. Meanwhile, numerous pro-Hamas protestors (who also invaded Capitol buildings) and violent Antifa thugs have had their charges dropped, and illegal alien criminals continue to pour across the border with Democrat encouragement.

For Our VIPs: This Election Decides If Freedom of Conscience Survives

This election will determine the fate of America, and more personally of the J6ers, pro-lifers, and all those targeted by Democrat lawfare. Lang told me, “I could have two more months in jail or 20 years in jail. And those are real numbers depending on what happens in the next [few] days. And so what's on the line for me, personally, is decades of my life and our entire community of Jan. 6ers.”

He continued, “There are many other men that are facing serious charges like me that are already currently sitting in prison, with sentences like 22 years for Enrique Tarrio,” 18 years for Stuart Rhodes, “20 years for David Dempsey, 17 years for Joseph Biggs, double Purple Heart recipient from the Afghanistan war, [a] hero, one of the Proud Boy leaders.” Some of these people are accused of violence — nothing on the scale of the scot-free Antifa, pro-abortion, and Hamas rioters — and some were completely peaceful.

Advertisement

Yet these individuals face up to two decades in jail, just as Lang does if his trial ever takes place. “So what it means to elect Trump for us personally is literally … kind of life or death, especially myself, because I'm young, and the nature of my charges, they're going to try to send me to a penitentiary, which is a maximum security prison that's basically like a living war zone.”

Lang described the graphic realities of life at a penitentiary for major criminals from his own experience. “There are rapings and stabbings and murders happening there every day. In fact, three-fourths of the time the prisons are on lockdown, you're stuck in your cell because literally, as soon as the doors open, people stab each other. And the prisons are a nightmare.”

Even to take a shower, a guard has to be there protecting you. Lang said he showered with his shoes on, “and most of the time with a knife to protect yourself… your life is in constant threat and danger there.”

As “everything is on the line” for Lang, his life, his “future, and more importantly, for the rest of our country, you know, the American way of life and the rule of law and [the] integrity of our institutions, like the judicial branch,” Americans now have to vote and decide if we “will either be forever tainted in the world view, or Trump will try to clean up this mess the Democrats have created, in turning our criminal justice system into the laughing stock of the world, with the persecution of the Jan. 6ers.”

Advertisement

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Previous Target of DOJ’s Trump Legal Hit Squad Alleges Witness Payoff Scheme

He emphasized that, of some 1,400 days in jail, he has spent around 900 days in solitary confinement, two and a half years (in violation of legal requirements). Lang accused the Feds of “psychological warfare tactics on citizens, on people, to try to break them, like myself… they want us to roll over and take plea deals and blame President Trump for Jan. 6 in order to go home early or to get a better shake, a better deal.” For instance, Jack Smith, the DOJ special counsel going after Trump, has a record of trying to harass targets into a plea deal.

Lang highlighted what polling data has shown: how incredibly biased the “corrupt” Washington, D.C., jury pool is against Jan. 6ers and Trump.

[They have] tried and true prejudice against conservatives, Trump supporters, Republican, white Christian males like myself, straight men, and so we're basically walking into a slaughterhouse to be railroaded or [considered] guilty until proven innocent. So they know they have you by torturing you in pretrial detention and solitary confinement into a plea deal, and then if you never take the plea deal, they know they have you as well in the courtroom with not a semblance of justice between the federal prosecutors, these corrupt, D.C. liberal judges, and the liberal jury pools. In all ways, shapes, and forms there is no real escape.

Advertisement

Lang’s faith in God, his “loving Father in heaven,” remains strong, however. God can “determine our outcome more than the corrupt D.C. jury pools are able to determine our outcome or the federal judges that are slamming [us] with overcharging with Jan. 6, or over-sentencing [for] Jan. 6ers.” And, of course, we the American electorate can help ensure that they receive justice — and that our leaders won’t continue to persecute and prosecute political opponents. You or I could always be next if the Harris-Walz ticket wins.