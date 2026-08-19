Darline Graham’s Senate Campaign Is Now in a Death Spiral

It was literally the one thing she couldn’t do. But she did it anyway.

And now her Senate campaign is over. Darline Graham has just lost the Republican nomination for her late brother’s Senate seat.

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Ralph Norman will be the GOP nominee. (And he’ll win in November, too.)

All candidates have strengths and weaknesses — assets and vulnerabilities. For Darline Graham, her Achilles’ heel was always her inexperience: Not only has she never worked in politics before, but she’s never shown any interest in the public policy process.

And now she wants to be senator?

Spun one way, she’s a fresh, new face with outside-the-box ideas, building on Lindsey Graham’s legacy — a true citizen-legislator who’ll bring common sense and a titanium backbone to the Senate. She’s a South Carolina native; she knows her state like the back of her hand.

Besides, what a lovely tribute to her brother! (That sounds trite, but it’s really not: Politics is emotional decision-making, and sympathetic candidates have a competitive advantage. It’s her #1 asset.)

But spun another way, she’s just too ignorant for the job — and suggesting that she’s the best person to represent the interests of the Palmetto State is an insult to millions of South Carolinians.

And I mean South Carolina’s 5.6 million citizens — not 50 million.

DARLINE GRAHAM: There’s 50 million people in like South Carolina



(5.6 million people live in South Carolina) pic.twitter.com/CXIjk7pCkb — Ralph Norman Fan (@RalphNormanFan) August 19, 2026

The public policy portfolio of a D.C. politician is typically divided in half: domestic issues and foreign issues.

During last night’s South Carolina GOP Senate debate (which my PJ Media colleague Jennifer Rust covered), Darline Graham punted on half her portfolio:

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🚨Stunning debate flop from Darline Graham!



“I’m just gonna be honest—I’m not that informed on national security.”



The main criticism is that she’s not qualified for this 6-year position.



Now she reveals she can’t answer basic national security questions! pic.twitter.com/xehHbf2S8N — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) August 18, 2026

“I’m just going to be honest here,” she said, after asking moderator Greta Van Susteren to repeat the question, “I’m… not that informed on national security so… but I do support the military.”

If she was this uninformed, she shouldn’t have agreed to the debate.

Once upon a time, congressional candidates were elected to represent local interests, local concerns, and local businesses. Like Tip O’Neill used to say, “All politics is local.”

But not anymore.

Post-Trump, politics is a team sport: Republicans elect Republicans to advance the Republican football — and if you undermine the team too many times, you’ll share the same fate as Thomas Massie, Bill Cassidy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Liz Cheney, Peter Meijer, and more.

Because, along with the sympathy factor, that’s Darline Graham’s #2 asset: She’s promised to loyally support President Donald Trump — and the president has enthusiastically endorsed her candidacy.

And if modern-day politics is a team sport, what more could a Republican want? Let’s give the president the field soldier he needs!

If that’s Darline Graham, so be it.

But if any state will side-eye the team sport concept, it’s probably South Carolina. There’s still a “rebel” spirit whistling in the Palmetto wind. The ethos of rugged individuality endures — as does the virtue of prioritizing merit over nepotism, bloodlines, and family connections.

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Everything else being equal?

South Carolina Republicans will choose an autonomous, credible conservative over a rubber stamp who doesn’t even know what she’s stamping.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — someone whose foreign policy positions were closely aligned with Lindsey Graham’s — also expressed unease with Darline’s performance.

Lindsey Graham was well informed on the United States’ national security. Darline Graham admits she’s not. This is not something you inherit. And it’s critical in the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/jOaewpWvrU — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 19, 2026

That’s awfully telling, because the number of neocons in the Senate is dwindling. (As is their influence.) The late Sen. Graham was one of the leading hawks in D.C. Presumably, if Haley believed Darline Graham would retain her brother’s foreign policy positions, she would’ve kept her powder dry.

After all, Lindsey’s worldview was much closer to hers than any alternative:

Finish the job. Make sure Iran never has the ability to threaten Americans again. pic.twitter.com/t9jOAUjPxr — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 10, 2026

This means that they’re on the same political team!

But at a certain point, that’s just not good enough. We don’t only want a politician who votes the right way — we also want him or her to understand why the vote mattered, what the fight was about, and how it affects our future.

We expect a baseline of competency — or we don’t want you on our team.

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Expect most South Carolina Republicans to reach a similar conclusion. Including the ones who love Trump and are ride-or-die Team MAGA.

It’s too bad. Darline Graham seems like a lovely, patriotic, God-fearing woman. But she’s over her skis — that debate performance was a deathblow — and there’s not enough time to rebuild her image.

More South Carolinians will hear about the debate than watch it, which means her lowlight reel is just starting to go viral. The timing couldn’t be worse!

She only beat Norman by eight points in the Aug. 11 primary. That’s not a big gap. Norman has probably pulled slightly ahead, and now his margins are gonna grow. I wouldn’t be shocked if he wins by double digits.

Early voting for the GOP’s South Carolina Senate runoff is already underway. She’s done.

Nice lady, though.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, one way or another, the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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