Democrats Nominate a Socialist for Senate in Deep Red Florida

It's rare that a political party lines up to jump off a cliff. That's what the Democratic Party is doing in 2026.

A newly minted Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) member defeated a Democratic Party establishment favorite who outraised the socialist by 20-to-1. It clearly demonstrated, if any more proof was necessary, that the Democrats are playing Russian Roulette with a bullet in every chamber.

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State Rep. Angie Nixon (D-13th District) was not endorsed by the national DSA, largely because she joined the party only recently. Looking to ride the crest of the socialist wave in the Democratic Party, Nixon was a huge underdog, raising less than a million dollars.

And yet, she easily defeated former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. Vindman raised $20 million and was expected to coast to victory, setting up a November contest to fill the remainder of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's term.

Repeat after me: Democrats are cray-cray in a big way-way.

Nixon will be led to the slaughter in November, facing off against Sen. Ashley Moody, whom Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed to Rubio's seat until the special election.

Moody probably can't believe her luck. Florida just went from "lean Republican" to "Unbelievably safe."

Nixon ally, State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-47th District), a progressive Democrat from Orlando, said Nixon’s campaign centered around working-class issues, from affordability to healthcare. Actually, the DSA doesn't have an economic plan beyond "seizing the means of production" and probably setting up a guillotine on the Washington Mall.

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“It really just speaks to saying that money doesn’t determine everything,” Eskamani said. “They’re tired of health care not being affordable and one job not being enough.”

It also speaks to the suicidal nature of Democrats. They are moving, lemming-like, to the edge of the cliff and preparing to hand Republicans an easy win. With the Florida Senate race a virtual lock two and a half months from election day, Republicans can spend more resources on other, more competitive races.

“It was a wild night in Florida politics,” Republican Rep. Randy Fine said at the victory party for the GOP nominee for governor, Rep. Byron Donalds. “I mean, the Nixon win is the greatest gift ever. She’s crazy and should be in jail for the stuff she pulled on the House floor.”

Nixon brought a bright pink megaphone onto the House floor to loudly protest a congressional redistricting vote. Pacing the floor and shouting that the maps were "illegal" and "unconstitutional," the commotion caused enough confusion that two fellow Democrats inadvertently voted yes on the GOP-backed map, thinking it was a quorum call. A Republican representative even filed a workers' comp claim alleging hearing damage.

Dumb and crazy. Make sure you get a good seat for the inevitable flameout.

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During a previous special session on redistricting, Nixon was one of the lead organizers of a floor sit-in where Democratic lawmakers gathered around the House well, sang, and disrupted proceedings, leading House leadership to temporarily shut down the session and turn off the room's broadcasting feeds.

It wasn't all roses for the GOP in Florida on primary night. The voters registered their displeasure with Republicans as well.

Politico:

On the Republican side, Trump’s endorsement didn’t prove to be the deciding factor in two races. In Florida’s 19th District, Trump’s endorsed candidate, Lauf, a former adviser at the U.S. Department of Commerce during the president’s first term, lost to Jim Schwartzel, a media executive and owner of a conservative talk radio station, by about 7 points. It was a crowded field, with several former congressmen, including former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn and New York Rep. Chris Collins also running. Under investigation by the House and shunned by some of his GOP colleagues in Congress, pressure has been building on Mills for weeks and only intensified recently as Republicans like DeSantis and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna came out against him. Mills has remained adamant that he has done nothing wrong amid a long line of incidents — including a restraining order placed on him at the request of a former girlfriend — and had defied calls from other Republicans to step down from his central Florida congressional seat.

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GOP voters lanced a boil in getting rid of Mills in a safe Republican district. The national party can stop worrying.

Indeed, by taking Florida off the Democrats' board, Republicans can breathe a lot easier. It's still going to be a difficult year for Republicans as they are defending 22 seats compared to just 13 for Democrats. But their 53-47 advantage in the upper chamber gives them some wiggle room.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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