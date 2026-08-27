Why Are Leftist Women Such Lousy Moms?

If you read the headline, and I have a strong suspicion you have, I’ll spare you the suspense and answer the question right up front. It’s because they are self-centered, attention-seeking, theater-kid, narcissistic, self-absorbed jerks. It's often (but not always) because their parents did a horrendous job raising them. It's because schools, society, and every cultural and media influence they've been drawn to have encouraged them to be this way. Too often, it's because they've gotten to this point without consequences. They've been able to cruise along in life, driven by selfishness, without paying a price, and now they have kids. Now they have to be the grown-ups in the room. Now they have responsibilities. Now it's not all about them. Don’t believe me? The latest social media trend, which comes at a time when the Lindsay Clancy story is disturbingly dominating the news cycle, involves mothers who openly mock, deride, ridicule, and disrespect their own children for attention.

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Fair warning: some of these posts may disturb you as much as they make my own skin crawl. These posts and others I elected not to share out of a deep concern for all involved have made me fairly outraged and left me wanting to personally escort the police to their doors to save these poor kids from their custody. But as you know, that’s never how it works.

How it works is that these women get the attention they so desperately seek until they get to that point, like Clancy, where they cross a line of some sort.

Witness these two.

🚨 WTF is going on with the moms?



A Florida mom filmed herself pouring hot candle wax on her daughters… then set her kitchen on fire while they were inside.



Another mom films herself aggressively chucking ice cubes into the bathtub so she doesn’t scream at her toddler pic.twitter.com/MXLWJeunJI — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) August 19, 2026

Or this one.

Really awful and entitled—these moms are essentially complaining about the privilege of getting married and the good fortune of having a healthy baby.



Absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/OF8h1wiMmc — “Bad” Billy Pratt (@KILLTOPARTY) August 23, 2026

If you needed proof that this country has a mental health crisis that drugs and therapy are only exacerbating, these livestream moms are proof. I should say additional proof. Don't forget about the already bizarre world created by the transgender community and its advocates. Speaking of which, it’s not just livestream moms who are the culprits here. An entire ecosystem still exists, despite conservatives’ best efforts to stamp it out, in which the medical establishment and leftist moms are inflicting permanent damage on young children over the transgender issue. Do you think this little boy really wants to be a girl, and that all of these adults are acting in his best interests?

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Moms like this are going straight to heII pic.twitter.com/EgvKnGp8Ci — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 11, 2025

On the issue of these leftist livestream moms, this post makes an important point, and it’s a telling one. Notice how well-groomed and “prepped” so many of these moms are for their time on camera. They actually took the time to try to look their best, only to performatively melt down for the camera and put their poor parenting skills and resentment of their kids on full display.

What disturbs me about this trend, besides the mothers consciously setting up a camera, being camera-ready for said setup, glancing at the camera through their session————-are the newborns/infants being in distress through being filmed, that being exploited for more sympathy.… — NΛTLY DΞNISΞ (@NatlyDenise_) August 19, 2026

It’s all enough to make you wonder where this ends. Is society creating more Lindsay Clancys right in front of us? Has the normalization of abortion over decades desensitized leftist women so much that, at this point, they can no longer distinguish between the pre-born and the living, breathing children who depend on them for their very lives? On the abortion issue, conservatives have known all along that if you don’t protect life from the moment of conception, you start down that slippery slope where, once the killing of innocents is acceptable, the age of the child becomes arbitrary. The Lindsay Clancy trial is smacking us in the face now with the realization that we’ve hit the bottom of that slope, but we still have not hit rock bottom. Just when you think you’re there, the left will surprise you.

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Why does no one care about the three children Lindsay Clancy killed?



A mob of moms just showed up in a sea of pink outside the courthouse today to support Lindsay Clancy….

who BTW admitted to strangling her own 5-year-old, 3-year-old, and 8-month-old baby with exercise… — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) August 20, 2026

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