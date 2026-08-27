Two Years Ago Today: Words Vs. Actions

Wednesday was filled with the typical rhetoric between the U.S. and Iran. President Donald Trump said that "the American confrontation with Iran is not subject to any timeline and will continue for as long as necessary. We are achieving a very great victory; the Iranians are suffering from inflation and their economy is collapsing. There is no specific timeline regarding the decision to return to the negotiating table, and I am not in a hurry."

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Iran responded with its own words, this time directed at the United Nations. Iranian Minister Abbas Araghchi sent a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the (Jew-hating) President of the Security Council and UN members, presenting Iran's positions regarding the "economic terrorism actions" of the U.S., and "emphasized the legal and moral responsibility of the UN and all governments to condemn the illegal and criminal action of the American administration."

But today, the 14th day of the month of Elul, was not filled with words just two years ago, but with actions.

Today marks the second anniversary of "Operation Grim Reaper," which successfully targeted Hezbollah terrorists. In one action that Israel had planned for years, over 1,500 Hezbollah terrorists were disabled simultaneously; Hezbollah command centers were incapacitated; and communication systems for the terrorist group were destroyed.

It was a four-part plan, and every part needed to work perfectly. First, the Israelis thoroughly mapped Hezbollah’s supply chain. Second, they invented a special explosive charge small enough to be inserted inside a handheld device, sophisticated enough to be remotely activated, big enough to do real harm, and yet not so prominent, physically or electronically, to call attention to itself.

Third, the Israelis turned themselves into a big enough link in Hezbollah’s procurement network to take physical control of the devices and rig them. Fourth, they activated the charges simultaneously and across a very wide geographic area. If any one of these sub-operations had been botched, the entire operation would have failed and been a waste of time and money.

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But miraculously, every piece of the operation worked out ideally, and it was a success that not only damaged the Hezbollah infrastructure but created pressure on the relationship between Beirut and Tehran, as the beepers came through Iran.

Words of "negotiation" are based on faith: faith that the other party at the table is honest with their intentions. After years of Hezbollah demonstrating its consistency in not negotiating honestly, actions were taken.

Faith and action. Whether as a nation's military strategy or as a method of bringing balance in our own personal lives, this is the recipe to create positive change in our lives and the world.

May we always have the courage to integrate faith and action together in ways that bring peace to our souls, our nation, and the world.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

August 27, 2026

14th of Elul, 5786

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