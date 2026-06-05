Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Update for June 4-5

Wednesday found the U.S. mediating a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel. Those for this ceasefire believe it is isolating Iran and making Israel safer on the northern front. Those opposed believe that Hezbollah controls Lebanon, and it is a stalling tactic to be able to re-arm, attack Israel in the future, and support Iran. Both sides are apparently waiting for the ceasefire to be broken by the other, probably by Hezbollah, and war will recommence if or when that happens. Israeli opinions on the deal are very mixed.

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Regarding the Lebanon deal, Israel's Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, said, "The bottom line is that America, Israel, and Lebanon are united in the goal of keeping Iran out of the equation." Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the ceasefire "may lead to a peace agreement with the state of Lebanon,” and that the declaration includes an unequivocal statement for the disarmament of Hezbollah, the removal of Hezbollah terrorists from south of the Litani, the IDF's continued presence in the security zone and Israel's freedom of action.

On the other side of the Israeli attitude is Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who said that "the ceasefire with Lebanon is a serious mistake,” and that, "there are moments when one must know how to say 'no' even to the President of the United States, and when we don't do that - we will face Hezbollah next time when it is much stronger and more dangerous."

Regarding Iran negotiations, CNN reported that Iran has informed mediators that it wants frozen funds released in some way as soon as the parties sign an initial memorandum of understanding, and that Iran is not willing to postpone or delay the issue to a future date.

All movement eventually leads to truth and peace, even if it may be a long and convoluted journey to that resolution. So whether this ceasefire with Lebanon is helpful or not, it is a movement, which is safer than playing the stalling game that Iran has successfully been employing while they re-arm.

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Let us each have faith that all of life moves forward naturally, and that the resolution will ultimately be in the hands of God, who remembers and still stands by His covenant.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

June 4, 2026

19th of Sivan, 5786

Shabbat Shalom! May this Sabbath bring peace and protection, rest and renewal for us all.

The "ceasefire" mediated by the U.S. between Israel and Lebanon was predicated upon Hezbollah stopping its attacks on Israel. Within hours of being announced, Hezbollah launched rocket and missile attacks, killing one IDF tank commander. Israel responded by eliminating several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that due to this prolonged "ceasefire,” during which Iran has been re-arming itself, the risk of Iran's nuclear development program is greater now than it was in June 2025. According to other sources, Iran has built 28 miles of tunnels deep underground where the weapons, missiles, and nuclear development programs are in high gear in preparation for war.

Iranian officials made multiple announcements that they are insisting that a total ceasefire in Lebanon is now required, and Israel cannot respond in Lebanon as part of an Iranian/U.S. deal. While they are saying this, President Donald Trump is saying that "We seem to be getting along quite well with the Ayatollah. I would like to meet him. I will probably meet him at some time." And Axios is reporting that while Netanyahu wants to maintain military pressure on Iran and its allies, including Hezbollah, Trump wants to reduce tensions, end ongoing conflicts, and pursue a diplomatic agreement with Iran.

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There is an old story taught in many traditions that there was once a tiger who was about to cross a river. He was approached by a scorpion, who asked the tiger if the tiger would carry the scorpion on his back across the river. The tiger responded that he would not do this, as the scorpion would undoubtedly sting and kill him. The scorpion replied that this would be foolish, for if he did that, both he and the tiger would drown and die. This made sense to the tiger, and so the scorpion got on the tiger's back and they started to cross the river. Halfway across, the scorpion stung the tiger. As they were both about to drown and die, the tiger looked at the scorpion and said, "Why did you do that? Now we will both die." The scorpion replied, "I cannot go against my nature,” and both animals died in the river.

The U.S. and the Trump administration would do well to remember this parable. The Iranian Islamic regime has been consistent in demonstrating its true nature for over 47 years. It will not go against its deeply held values and goals, which have and still do always include the destruction of both Israel and the United States, the "little Satan" and "great Satan" as they call us.

This week's Torah reading (Numbers 8:1-12:16) also includes a teaching for us to remember about what our greatest weapon in this existential battle against not only Iran and its proxies, but also against forces in the U.S., as well as the rest of the world that seem to want the destruction of Israel. It is a teaching that we repeat three times a week during our Torah service, and we should all take solace in the words found in this week's reading.

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The text gives instructions about what to do: "When you are at war in your land against an aggressor who attacks you.” These are not only instructions against the ancient enemies, but serve us in these times as we are attacked on multiple fronts militarily as well as on the battlefield of media, public relations, and the proliferation of anti-Semitic myths. The portion tells us that we should praise God and announce ourselves with horns and prayers as the servants of the Most High. We are to remember that God is our ally and rejoice in that partnership as well as the everlasting covenant that He has always kept.

In these challenging and seemingly scary moments, we are to remember the words and actions of our ancestors during their 40-year journey through the desert. The cloud of God's Presence would let the ancient Hebrews know when to break camp and travel, being led by the Holy Ark. And when the Ark was set out, Moses would say:

Advance, Rise up, O ETERNAL One! May Your enemies be scattered, And may Your foes flee before You! (Numbers 10:35)

There really is nothing to be scared of, despite the gloom and doom that Western media portrays. We have 3,700 years of history that has proven over and over again that God will scatter our enemies. And He will continue to prove it now, in our time.

When you feel unsure of this truth, when you are scared that the hatred and darkness will be victorious and that the words of the Torah are only stories or myths, I encourage you to remember two objective historical/anthropological truths:

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All of the enemies of Israel have, without exception and often despite overwhelming odds, been destroyed. Without exception for almost 4,000 years. Biblical archaeology has been seriously explored for over a century. In all of the archaeological digs, findings, ancient tablets, and ruins which have exposed life in Israel for thousands of years, there is one consistency that ties them all together,

There has not been one archaeological find that has been contrary to the historical teachings in the Torah. Forget for a moment about the theology that comes out of those historical teachings in the Bible, every piece of archaeological findings in Israel confirms the historical truth that is found in the biblical texts. The victories of King David and King Hezekiah, of the Maccabees, Joshua, and every other historical victory described in the Bible have been proven through archaeological findings to be true and accurate.

The words of the Torah are not myths or stories, but proven historical facts through archaeological findings.

The covenant has always been kept by God, our enemies have always been scattered for over 3,000 years, and the protection of God has never, and will never, leave us.

Whatever fears may sometimes come up during these challenging times, remember that truth. And may that proven truth bring us all comfort and faith during this Shabbat and beyond.

Shabbat Shalom and Chazak u'Baruch

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Rabbi Michael Barclay

June 5, 2026

20th of Sivan, 5786

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