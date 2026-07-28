Rabbi Barclay's Iran Update: Back to the Negotiating Table?

After another night that did not see physical attacks from either the U.S. or Iran, but many more outrageous rhetoric, it would seem that the U.S. is looking to negotiate again. President Donald Trump said that he is listening to mediators and will give a short-term extension on trying to negotiate with Iran. Trump said, "We are having deep talks with Iran. If they don't succeed, we will return to a powerful military operation."

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The craziness of continuing this process with Iran is being reported throughout world media, which are using it to portray the president as indecisive as he vacillates between the extremes of intense daily strikes, preceded and followed by periods of "negotiations" that go nowhere.

Underneath Pickaxe Mountain, Iran continues to develop more and more dangerous weaponry, including working towards nuclear capability, which Iran has repeatedly said it will continue to work towards.

Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in D.C. and will be meeting with the president, ostensibly to show him new evidence of Iranian weapon development and dangers.

So what can we all do while this keeps going on? The answer is the same as it always is: faith and action. We need to pray and have faith that the Holy One will keep His covenant with Israel and the Jewish people. And we need to act by taking on another mitzvah. By pausing more each day and appreciating God's grandeur more often. By giving charity more often. And by connecting and deepening our connection with Judaism and Jewish community.

If you haven't yet registered for our High Holy Day services, please do so now. If you are out of the Southern California area, you will be able to register to stream the services online. You can register for your tickets right now (there is no required ticket cost, so don't let finances be a reason for you not to be present within a Jewish community) by clicking here.

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But when you register, when you commit to deepening your connection to your faith, when you do this, focus your intention that your commitment be used to strengthen and protect the Land of Israel, the Nation of Israel, and the People of Israel. Let your action strengthen not only yourself, but your people, and Eretz Yisrael.

And may our actions and faith be combined in a way that hastens a long-term peace for Israel and the region.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

July 27, 2026

14th of Av, 5786

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