Hilton: Becerra Spent $7,000 Per Migrant Kid Per Night. So Where’d All the Cash Go?

Catherine Salgado | 8:20 AM on August 04, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

If former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra spent $7,000 per unaccompanied alien child (UAC) per night, but the conditions were awful, where did all that extra money go?

Advertisement

Since when does it cost thousands of dollars to put up a rough cot for a kid? This is so obviously fraud and money laundering that it's ridiculous. And while the Biden administration lost the 2024 election, none of its officials have faced jail for what they did, and Becerra is planning to be the next governor of California. How disgusting.

Referring to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli's war on traffickers and fraudsters, Republican California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton told Jesse Watters on Fox News, "You're already seeing some prosecutions from Bill Essayli, the fantastic U.S. attorney. We're gonna stop the money straight away [when I'm governor], because it's completely outrageous, and we're going to make sure—I announced that, actually, we're gonna have an investigation, we're going to set up a special team of investigators and prosecutors to make sure we find the fraud and hold people accountable."

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Fauci’s Diary, Elitist Arrogance, and Anti-American Oligarchies

Moving from a general discussion of fraud to a more specific focus, Hilton said, "We're gonna do that on day one, because it's absolutely outrageous for what's been going. And by the way, every time I do these stories with you, I got one [really bad] for you, Jesse. This week, we've been highlighting my opponent, Xavier Becerra, and his role in this terrible migrant child abuse scandal. He lost 319,000 migrant kids. One of the camps that he ran in Pomona, in California, they were housing migrant kids at a cost of $7,000 a night. I mean, that's even more than you spend on vacation, right? $7,000 a night for a warehouse with cots."

“You can get—can stay in the presidential suite in some of these hotels for seven grand,” Watters marveled.

Hilton also recently released video of a whistleblower talking about how the "assembly line," as Becerra put it, of UACs worked. Practically anyone who claimed he or she was a UAC sponsor received a child or even multiple children with no real vetting. Some of these children went straight to sex traffickers. The cartels and "sponsors" profited, but with the above information in mind, we have to ask — how much money did Becerra and company profit, too?

Advertisement

Hilton learned a lesson from Spencer Pratt and generated an AI ad based on whistleblower testimony:

How many children did Becerra sacrifice to his greed and his ideology?

In the 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CARTELS FOX NEWS ILLEGAL ALIEN

Recommended

Nick Shirley’s New Video Dismantles the Left’s Narrative on Ceuta's Migrant Crisis Aaron Hanscom
CNN’s Ella Langley Blind Spot Exposes Its Coastal Bubble Chris Queen
The Morning Briefing: I Prefer That My Groceries Not Taste Like Commie Terrorist Stephen Kruiser
Greg Gutfeld Just Exposed Exactly How the Democrat Party Lost Its Values Matt Margolis
Scamdani and the Truth About City-Owned Grocery Stores Jamie K. Wilson
There’s a Real Problem in Seattle, and With Its Clueless Mayor, It’s Hard to See Resolution Michael A. Letts

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

CNN’s Ella Langley Blind Spot Exposes Its Coastal Bubble
Scamdani and the Truth About City-Owned Grocery Stores
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement