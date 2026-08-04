Hilton: Becerra Spent $7,000 Per Migrant Kid Per Night. So Where’d All the Cash Go?

If former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra spent $7,000 per unaccompanied alien child (UAC) per night, but the conditions were awful, where did all that extra money go?

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Since when does it cost thousands of dollars to put up a rough cot for a kid? This is so obviously fraud and money laundering that it's ridiculous. And while the Biden administration lost the 2024 election, none of its officials have faced jail for what they did, and Becerra is planning to be the next governor of California. How disgusting.

Xavier Becerra’s migrant child abuse camps were housing children for $7,000 a night.



For that, they could have been in 5-star resorts — instead, they were sleeping on cots in warehouses where many of them were sexually, physically, and psychologically abused.



No more — Enough… pic.twitter.com/4QXkbOSuXS — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 1, 2026

Referring to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli's war on traffickers and fraudsters, Republican California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton told Jesse Watters on Fox News, "You're already seeing some prosecutions from Bill Essayli, the fantastic U.S. attorney. We're gonna stop the money straight away [when I'm governor], because it's completely outrageous, and we're going to make sure—I announced that, actually, we're gonna have an investigation, we're going to set up a special team of investigators and prosecutors to make sure we find the fraud and hold people accountable."

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Moving from a general discussion of fraud to a more specific focus, Hilton said, "We're gonna do that on day one, because it's absolutely outrageous for what's been going. And by the way, every time I do these stories with you, I got one [really bad] for you, Jesse. This week, we've been highlighting my opponent, Xavier Becerra, and his role in this terrible migrant child abuse scandal. He lost 319,000 migrant kids. One of the camps that he ran in Pomona, in California, they were housing migrant kids at a cost of $7,000 a night. I mean, that's even more than you spend on vacation, right? $7,000 a night for a warehouse with cots."

“You can get—can stay in the presidential suite in some of these hotels for seven grand,” Watters marveled.

Hilton also recently released video of a whistleblower talking about how the "assembly line," as Becerra put it, of UACs worked. Practically anyone who claimed he or she was a UAC sponsor received a child or even multiple children with no real vetting. Some of these children went straight to sex traffickers. The cartels and "sponsors" profited, but with the above information in mind, we have to ask — how much money did Becerra and company profit, too?

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Becerra handed migrant children to the cartels — thanks to a loophole in a COVID-era immigration law.@CClemOfficial has spent the last year searching for the 140,000 kids STILL missing from Becerra’s time at HHS. He explains what happened. pic.twitter.com/Vuvg7ATpKF — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 1, 2026

Hilton learned a lesson from Spencer Pratt and generated an AI ad based on whistleblower testimony:

Cameras aren't allowed inside Becerra's migrant child abuse camps, so we turned to AI.



Based on publicly reported allegations and whistleblower testimony. pic.twitter.com/ZYShF3SPwe — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 1, 2026

How many children did Becerra sacrifice to his greed and his ideology?

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