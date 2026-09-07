The Morning Briefing: Laboring to Defeat Communism Is What We're Doing Here

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Azbliktron felt that gourmet popcorn sapped the warrior spirit in his pickleball confreres.

Advertisement

My good friend Kevin Downey Jr. and I have been having a big boy sleep out (separate beds) this weekend. As this is a modified "holiday" Briefing, I wanted to have him kick it off:

I arrived in Ann Arbor Friday night to find the commie town had no electricity (as is normal for a commie town) so Kruiser and I impersonated the Cubans and drank in the dark. The next afternoon we drank with a bunch of drunken Moose/Mooses/Meese at the Dearborn Heights Moose lodge where I am a member. FACT-O-RAMA! I was hammered when I joined that Moose lodge last November. Kruiser signed up after only half a beer. We came home and imbibed some more, this time with electricity (suck it, Raul!). The following morning we drank coffee outside trying to identify bird calls (ask Kruiser about his "Bird-Shazam" app). We drank a couple beers at a pinko restaurant, and then even more as we prepped for my Monday morning radio show, followed by more drinking. We allegedly slept in seperate beds. In short, Kruiser and I drank. ~ KDJ

The power outage was most annoying. Fifty-two hours. Where I come from, we receive electricity in exchange for paying our electric bills. WEIRD, I KNOW.

My mom and I were out on the deck last week and she was asking my about the bird sounds we were hearing. I found an app that identified them and downloaded it. When I told my sister about it, she said, "So, Shazam for birds." Now you know.

Advertisement

Labor Day is a garbage "holiday," whether you're celebrating it as an homage to "workers" (commie code), or the symbolic end to summer. As a lifelong self-employed person, I think federal holidays are oppressive anyway.

While labor and workers are most definitely noble, leftist lunatics have taken both words and perverted them for communist purposes. They're rallying cries for anti-American and anti-capitalist agitators. The labor movement that began as a way to protect and empower American workers who were in legitimate need of both soon became the driving force behind all that is wrong in this country with political power and personal responsibility.

It's a testament to how much the left ruins everything it touches. Collectivist ideals suck all that is good out of humanity. The masses are promised things that they'll never get while those who promise them thrive on what they've taken from the rubes.

My mission here is to do all of the commie bashing that I can, here at PJ Media and out in the real world. Kevin and I were on our way to brunch before Moosing it up on Saturday when we came upon a septuagenarian Ann Arbor hippie out for a weekend protest. It's a thing here. He's on a street corner with a badly scrawled sign that said, "Honk for Democracy." He was across the street from another old commie who had a sign about putting President Trump in prison. As we stopped at the red light before we got to Hippie Number One I rolled down my window. Kevin said, "Oh this is gonna be good."

Advertisement

It was.

If you have the day off, I am truly happy for you. I will always celebrate the good people among us.

Those commies, though...

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

The Mailbag is on a holiday schedule. It will return from Cancún tomorrow.

Everything Isn't Awful

You can't convince me that wasn’t on purpose 😂🐋 pic.twitter.com/TMVmD1RFm2 — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) September 5, 2026

PJ Media

'Moderate Islam' Shows Its True Colors

Leftist Activists Are Erasing the Truth About 9/11 From Classrooms

Asylum Denials Hit 94% in June

Can You Guess Which Country Just Admitted to Interfering in Our Midterm Elections?

Education Department Saves Taxpayers $400 Million in 4 Months

New Acting Army Secretary Says U.S. Troops Should ‘Dominate’ Every Fight

Nick Shirley Prepares for War Against California

The New Monroe Doctrine: What Are We Going to Do With All These Communists?

Mr. Talarico Goes to Cracker Barrel

Illinois Mom Who Hanged Toddler Followed Lindsay Clancy Trial Closely

Tibi Czentye: Escapee From Romanian Communism Becomes American Success Story

The Jesus Seminar: Bad Scholarship From 1985 to Today

U.S.A. 250: Washington’s Spymaster Surprises and Defeats Long Island Raiders

Advertisement

Nike, Part Two: When Nike Embraced Victimhood

The U.S. Has 13 Times the Economy — Carney Has 13 Times the Pout

Wow: Did Mamdani Just Drop the Mask About What He Really Thinks of 9/11?

So Then Abdul El-Sayed Picked Up a Bottle of Vodka…

Townhall Mothership

Trump Just Made These Liberal Outlets Look Stupid

SCOTUS Gave Republicans Another Win Ahead of the Midterms

Ohio Dem. Gov. Candidate Amy Acton Attacked at Fair

Georgia Sisters Plead Guilty in $2 Million Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Scheme

NSSF Partners With ATF, DOJ in Campaign Targeting Straw Buys

#WINNING. BREAKIING: Tate Adamiak Pardoned!

40 Million ARs in Private Hands: The Epitome of 'in Common Use'

This Take on Hamas and Its Western Supporters Is Worth Reading

Sunday Smiles

The Legacy of Cain: Sunday Reflection

This Is How You Do It: LAPD Finally Cracks Down on Street Takeovers, Arrests Nearly 70

Watch: Hilton Cruises Into Becerra's Neighborhood Like a Boss As CA Gubernatorial Campaign Rolls On

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suárez Becomes an American - What Happened Next Made It Even Better

Welcome to the FO Phase: Nike Is Getting Removed From S&P 100 After MASSIVE Share Value Crash

One Bright Spot in a Brutal Cycle: New Hampshire Dems Admit They’re Losing the Shaheen Seat

'STEAL ELECTIONS!' Post Asks X to Name ONE Thing Democrats Do Better Than Republicans and HOOBOY

VIP

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: He Fought the Law and the Law Won Real Good

Advertisement

Data Center Joe Friday: Just the Facts (Part One)

Adventures in The Patriarchy™: Abortionist Karens Gone Wild! Part IV

PRedictions, PRojections, PRaise, and PRedators: Just a Boy and His Colon

It's Time to Examine the Union Mythology

Nearly 70,000 Jihad Attacks Later, Wokies Still Don't Get It

From Now to the 9/11 Anniversary, Expect Wall-to-Wall ‘Islamophobia’ Coverage

9/11 Could Happen Again. 9/11 Will Happen Again.

Liberal Women Are the Worst

Sunday Supplement: Roman Holiday

The Great Replacement Chronicles: The ‘Uneducated White Male’ Manufacturing ‘Fetish’

9/11 Families Were Right About Mamdani

Around the Interwebz

AVQ&: What's your personal song of the summer?

German company becomes first in Europe to launch fully commercial orbital rocket

7 of the Strangest Things That Happened at World's Fairs

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/03/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2026

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: AP

New Media: Townhall



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Univision

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Independent

Secondary Print: USA Today

Radio: FOX

New Media: The Federalist

Advertisement

EDT :

12:00 PM Out-of-Town Pool Call Time

6:00 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Bedminster, NJ

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Bedminster, New Jersey en route the White House

Bedminster, NJ

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Restricted Pool

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.