Tibi Czentye: Escapee From Romanian Communism Becomes American Success Story

Red States watch out: if we don’t beat the socialists the Democrat party keeps nominating, then we’ll sink as low as the communist hellholes DSA leaders praise.

One South Carolinian candidate knows the danger personally. Tibi Czentye, a legal immigrant to the United States, escaped from Romania in 1989, when Nicolae Ceaușescu still terrorized the country as its communist dictator.

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I met Czentye at a local Republican Women’s club meeting, when he spoke to us about his race for a State House seat. Yes, we need to elect conservative candidates nationally, but just as importantly, we need them at the local level. As radio host Jesse Kelly says, we’ve got to make the “red areas redder.”

In a better world, Czentye’s life would be a Hollywood movie. Listening to him, you know the American dream is real, and anyone can make it come true.

He left Romania alone to prepare for his family’s escape. “When I escaped from Romania, I only let my wife know I’m planning to escape, but I never told her when,” he said. “The day I left, I went in the room, I turned off the light, I kissed my kids and my wife goodbye, but I wasn’t able to tell her because I was crying hard; she understood.”

Once Czentye crossed the border of Yugoslavia, the police promptly seized him and sent him away to a prison camp. He wound up as a slave laborer. “When I got in Yugoslavia, they put me in jail, but due to my good behavior, after 2-3 weeks they put me to clean the outside of the jail,” he said. “When I had the chance, I ran out.” After his escape, he crossed Europe in three or four weeks, using any means he could: cars, trains, and by foot. He made it to the Netherlands, where that country took him in as a refugee.

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“After they released me from the Immigration Camp in Netherlands, they sent me to Den Haag to an apartment with many asylum seekers like me,” he said. Armed with the Dutch ID card the government gave him, he set about getting his family out.

“God gave me the idea to go to the City Hall and ask for an invite for my family to visit me in Netherlands,” he said. “They gave that immediately. I mailed it to my wife, and after about one month, the Romanian government, after many difficulties, granted me the passport.” Still, it was one and a half years before the family reunited in the Netherlands. After that, he applied for political asylum in the United States.





He, his wife, and his two boys arrived in America in July 1991. He laughingly told the women’s group he had “two suitcases, two children, and no English.” Czentye determined right away they would become Americans.

“When we arrived in USA, we decided to integrate in this wonderful country, therefore we began speaking only English,” he said. “I also decided for my wife and kids to learn English and for me to go to work. This way, we will speak English, but also have money and don’t depend on anybody. In my case, I didn’t learn from books, I learned from our family conversations and when I had time, I used to watch Fox News."

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For the next five years, Czentye worked three jobs to make their dreams happen: as an assembler during the day, a restaurant dishwasher in the evenings, and a night security guard on the overnight shift. As he said to the women’s club, “You have to integrate. If you cannot integrate, go back.” After that brutal five years, he started his own digital archiving and solutions company.

But socialism decided to come back for him. In the early 90s, when Czentye arrived, California had the best tech opportunities, so he’d settled his family in San Francisco. Czentye saw the warning signs. "California started to look like Romania,” he said. He and his wife studied the east coast for two years before deciding where to move. “I chose South Carolina because the people here love God, family, guns and freedom,” he said. “South Carolina is also good for business, a good place to raise your family, close to the mountains and to the ocean.”

In 2009, they made the move. Today, he continues to run his company All Pro Solutions with his family. His two sons, Alex and Chris, married and made Czentye the grandfather of seven.

While Czentye jokes about becoming a southerner (“I wanted to work on my accent,” he’ll say in his charming Romanian-accented English), he is very serious about why he wants to launch his second run for public office, this time for S.C.’s House District 41. “Just because I feel more blessed than others, God told me to give back to the community and what can I do better than help people have a better life,” he said. “That’s why I’m running again.”

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Like any local candidate, he’s focused on infrastructure, building up small businesses, and taxation. But unlike others, he knows the true price of freedom. “I risked my life to come here from a communist country,” he said to the club. “I tell you, you don’t want to be in a communist country. Freedom is the most important thing we can leave behind.”

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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