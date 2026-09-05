New Acting Army Secretary Says U.S. Troops Should ‘Dominate’ Every Fight

“It is now my job,” declares the new acting secretary of the U.S. Army, “to make sure we never send our troops into a fair fight. We will equip them with every cutting-edge advantage needed to completely dominate our enemies and return home safely.”

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After the previous Army secretary Dan Driscoll left under a cloud of controversy, President Donald Trump has appointed civilian official Adam Telle as a temporary replacement. Telle was the assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works, or the top official at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and previously for years as a staffer with more than one senator. Trump announced the appointment on Truth Social Thursday, when he called Telle a "Great Patriot," but without providing any details. Telle, however, seems filled with enthusiasm.

Telle posted a little about his background and his vision going forward on X Friday. “I am blessed to have grown up in a small town in the United States of America, living the realization of the promise of America, the Greatest Nation in the history of the world," he said.

He emphasized the fact that millions of Americans enjoy the fruits of liberty without always remembering the sacrifices that make this possible. "Patriots throughout our nation, from sea to shining sea, enjoy that same precious freedom every day, a miracle that today is too often forgotten. That blessing has been enabled immeasurably by the U.S. Army, which literally built our nation and continues to guarantee those freedoms each passing moment," he stated.

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Enthusiastically, Telle insisted, "The U.S. Military is the most powerful, capable, and dynamic entity humanity has ever devised. The Army is its foundational branch, a hardened fighting force that has crushed America's enemies and secured our freedom for 251 years and counting. Americans everywhere are putting their trust in the Army to again meet a pivotal moment in history, and I am grateful that President Trump and Secretary Hegseth understand exactly how high the stakes are."

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This year we celebrated America's 250th birthday, but the U.S. Army predates our nation by over a year, founded on June 14, 1775. The Army had been fighting in the field a year before the Continental Congress voted for independence.

Telle is proud to be part of the two and a half centuries of tradition. "To this challenge, I bring my love for our country, deep respect for our service members and their families, and my proven experience rejuvenating a massive, complicated part of the Army," he said, evidently referring to his work with the Corps of Engineers. "Working closely with the Department of War, the Trump Administration, and Congress, we will deliver a more ready and capable Army."

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He added, "My previous work in the Army focused on moving at Trump Speed to deliver on one of the Army’s original missions. I will apply that same relentless focus on efficiency to how the Army mans, trains, equips, and modernizes."

Telle ended fervently, “God bless our Soldiers. God bless the U.S. Army. And God bless America!”

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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